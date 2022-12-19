Belgium warns its nationals to leave Iran amid arrests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belgium warns its nationals to leave Iran amid arrests

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
People block an intersection during a protest to mark 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Belgium is urging its nationals to leave Iran and warns that they face the risk of arrest, arbitrary detention or unfair trial (AP/PA)
Belgium is urging its nationals to leave Iran, warning that they face the risk of arbitrary arrest or unfair trial, after a detained aid worker was reportedly sentenced to 28 years in prison there last week.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the morality police. The protests have since morphed into one of the most serious challenges to the theocracy installed by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Security forces have violently cracked down on the protests, killing more than 500 protesters and arresting over 18,000, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has been closely monitoring the unrest.

More than 60 security forces have been killed, according to the group.

Over the weekend, one of the country’s most renowned actresses was arrested on charges of spreading falsehoods about the protests, the latest in a series of celebrity arrests that have included footballers, actors and influencers.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday that “in the event of arrest or detention, respect for fundamental rights and the safety of individuals are not guaranteed”.

It said that the Belgian Embassy in Tehran “is very limited” in the help it can provide in case of arrest. People holding two passports cannot receive consular visits as Iran does not recognise dual nationality.

“Belgian nationals who, despite this warning, are currently in Iran, are invited to be extremely vigilant and to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety,” said the statement, issued on Sunday.

The ministry noted that “recently, a Belgian national and several other Westerners were arbitrarily arrested and are currently imprisoned in Iran”.

The family of 41-year-old Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who has been detained in an Iranian prison for months and has been on hunger strike, said last week that a court had sentenced him to 28 years in prison.

His family said that the charges Mr Vandecasteele was tried on are still unclear, that he was deprived of access to a lawyer of his choice, and that he is suffering from serious health problems.

Iran has detained a number of Iranians with dual citizenship over the years, accusing them of spying or otherwise undermining national security. Critics accuse Iran of using such detainees as bargaining chips to secure concessions from the international community, something Iran’s government denies.

A number of Europeans have been detained in Iran in recent months, including a Swedish tourist and a Polish scientist. Two French citizens arrested in June are accused of meeting with protesting teachers and taking part in an anti-government rally.

