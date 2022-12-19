January 6 panel urges ethics review for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
January 6 panel urges ethics review for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 10:03 pm
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (J Scott Applewhite/AP/PA)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (J Scott Applewhite/AP/PA)

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and three other Republican politicians should face ethics investigations for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas, the House January 6 committee said on Monday in the culmination of a months-long standoff over their testimony.

The committee had issued subpoenas in May for the testimony of Mr McCarthy — who is vying to become House speaker in January — as well as Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Andy Biggs of Arizona, saying all had crucial information to share about the January 6 attack and the actions of former president Donald Trump.

But all of them defied the order for testimony and documents. The January 6 committee on Monday acknowledged that sending referrals to the House Ethics Committee was a major step, but said their defiance could not go unanswered.

Another GOP member who ignored a committee subpoena, Rep Mo Brooks of Alabama who is leaving Congress after this year, was not cited by the panel.

“This was a significant step, but it was one that was warranted by the certain volume of information these members possessed that was relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation, as well as the centrality of their efforts to President Trump’s multi-part plan to remain in power,” the committee wrote in explaining the referrals.

It will ultimately be up to the House Ethics panel, which is evenly decided between the parties, to investigate and decide on any punishment.

The committee, which is responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct by members, has authority under the chamber’s rules to subpoena members for testimony or documents, and members are required to comply.

Russell Dye, a spokesperson for Mr Jordan, called the decision “another partisan and politician stunt” by the committee.

Jay Ostrich, a spokesperson for Mr Perry, dismissed the committee’s move as “more games from a petulant and soon-to-be defunct kangaroo court desperate for revenge and struggling to get out from under the weight of its own irrelevance”.

Requests for comment from Mr McCarthy and Mr Biggs were not immediately returned.

Capitol Riot Investigation
Pages of the executive summary from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol (Jon Elswick/AP/PA)

The January 6 committee also appealed directly to the Justice Department in their final report, suggesting that the testimony of Mr McCarthy, Mr Jordan and other Republicans in Trump’s orbit could be of importance to the ongoing federal investigations, including special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into the Capitol riot and Mr Trump’s actions.

The testimony of the politicians, the panel suggested, could be obtained “via grand jury subpoena or otherwise.”

The panel had sought testimony from Mr McCarthy, who has acknowledged he spoke with Mr Trump on January 6 as the president’s supporters were outside the Capitol and violently forcing their way into the building.

At the time, the he said he believed Mr Trump bore responsibility for what had happened at the Capitol. But Mr McCarthy later changed his tone, visiting Mr Trump in Florida and rallying House Republicans to vote against investigations of the attack.

The committee had also subpoenaed Mr Jordan, Mr Perry, Mr Biggs and Mr Brooks, who attended meetings at the White House before January 6 as Mr Trump and his aides worked to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Mr Perry spoke to the White House about replacing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with an official who was more sympathetic to Mr Trump’s false claims of voter fraud, while Mr Biggs was involved in plans to bring protesters to Washington and pressuring state officials to overturn the legitimate election results, according to the panel.

Mr Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, was in contact with Mr Trump on January 6 and also involved in strategising how to overturn the election.

Mr Brooks, who has since become critical of Mr Trump, was the only member not referred to the Ethics Committee. He had spoken alongside the former president at the massive rally in front of the White House the morning of January 6, telling supporters to “start taking down names and kicking ass” before hundreds of them broke into the Capitol.

