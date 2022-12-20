Germany returns Nigerian bronzes as it addresses its ‘dark colonial past’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Germany returns Nigerian bronzes as it addresses its ‘dark colonial past’

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 3:48 pm
Benin bronzes looted in the past and returned to Nigeria are examined during a handing over ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 (Olamikan Gbemiga/AP/PA)
Benin bronzes looted in the past and returned to Nigeria are examined during a handing over ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 (Olamikan Gbemiga/AP/PA)

Germany returned 20 historic bronze sculptures to Nigeria as part of efforts to address its “dark colonial past”, the German foreign minister has said.

Annalena Baerbock returned the prized cultural artefacts to Nigerian officials in a ceremony in the capital Abuja. The sculptures, known as Benin bronzes, were looted from the West African country when it was under colonial rule.

“It was wrong to steal these bronzes. It was wrong to keep these bronzes and it is long overdue to return these bronzes to their home,” she said at the event.

Cast in brass and bronze with ancient designs, the sculptures were used in rituals to honour the Benin people’s ancestors and rulers.

Nigeria Germany Benin Bronzes
Benin bronzes looted in the past and returned to Nigeria are examined by Government officials during a handing over ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria (Olamikan Gbemiga/AP/PA)

More than 5,000 ancient artefacts are estimated to have been stolen from Nigeria by England, when it was the country’s coloniser, said Nigerian authorities.

Most of the treasures were stolen from the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin — now part of southern Nigeria — and some ended up in the custody of other foreign governments including Germany.

Nigerian authorities have in recent years intensified efforts to get the looted artefacts to be returned. Earlier this year Germany pledged to repatriate more than 1,000 of them in the coming years.

Nigeria is Germany’s second-largest trade partner in Africa and by returning the items it hopes to start a new chapter for future bilateral relations, said Ms Baerbock.

“We see this as a first step. Many bronzes have been looted and stolen, so many will come back,” she said.

“This step is also important for us because we are dealing with our dark colonial past.”

Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the nation felt “deep gratitude” to Germany for returning the artefacts. Beyond their aesthetic value they have cultural and spiritual importance to the Nigerian people, he said.

Germany Nigeria Benin Bronzes
Some of the Benin bronzes are assembled for return to Nigeria at the Ethnological Museum Dahlem in Berlin (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP/PA)

He called on England and other countries in possession of other artefacts to return them on moral grounds.

Activists say there needs to be more accountability that goes beyond the return of the items, such as compensation for the losses incurred by African countries throughout years of looting.

“We are only focusing on the physical objects. What about the digital properties of these works? Who owns those properties? And what is coming with these works?” said Victor Ehikhamenor a Nigerian artist and advocate for reparation efforts.

“What other restitution and payments do they have to make for holding these works for a long time and making money from it?” he said.

