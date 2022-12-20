Middle East and Europe leaders meet to focus on security in Iraq

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Middle East and Europe leaders meet to focus on security in Iraq

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 5:44 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 5:49 pm
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a welcome ceremony at the airport in Amman, Jordan (The Royal Hashemite Court via AP/PA)
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a welcome ceremony at the airport in Amman, Jordan (The Royal Hashemite Court via AP/PA)

Leaders from the Middle East and Europe gathered in Jordan on Tuesday for a conference focused on bolstering security and stability in Iraq.

The meeting included high-level officials from regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, along with leaders from France, Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and the European Union.

The countries said the goal was to show “support for Iraq, its sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as its political process, its economic and development progress, and its efforts to rebuild”.

Iraq’s stability and security have been shaken for decades by internal and external conflicts. The 2003 US-led invasion led to years of intense violence and sectarian strife, including the creation of the Islamic State extremist group and the empowerment of Iran-backed political factions and militias.

Jordan Iraq Conference
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi talk in Amman, Jordan as leaders from the Middle East and Europe gathered for a conference focused on bolstering security and stability in Iraq (The Royal Hashemite Court via AP/PA)

More recently, the country has been paralysed by political gridlock, with the main dividing line running between Iran’s allies and opponents.

Recently, Baghdad has attempted to assume the role of mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia. But a series of talks between the two in Iraq have come to a halt, with Tehran reportedly accusing the kingdom of inciting protests in Iran.

Tuesday’s gathering was held as a follow-up to the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership convened in Iraq last year with France co-organising.

Paris has taken an increasingly active role in the region in recent years, with President Emmanuel Macron also attempting to intervene to resolve the political crisis in Lebanon.

Speaking at Tuesday’s conference, Mr Macron said France is attached to the stability of the region, which he said is struggling with “deadlocks, divisions, foreign meddling and security issues” in the interests of promoting peace and security in the broader Mediterranean basin.

“Iraq probably is, given the past decades, one of the main victims of regional destabilisation,” Mr Macron said. “We need to be able to … overcome the divisions of the moment.”

Jordan Iraq Conference
Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II during the second Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership in Jordan (Raad Adayleh/AP/PA)

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said in his opening remarks that the meeting “takes place at a time when the region is facing security and political crises”, along with threats to food, water, health and energy security and the impacts of climate change.

Jordan has been facing domestic issues in recent days, after truck drivers launched a strike to protest high fuel prices and a police officer was killed in clashes with protesters last week. Subsequently, a shootout that erupted in the country’s south during an arrest raid related to the killing left three officers and the suspect dead.

There were no direct meetings scheduled between Iranian and Saudi officials during the conference, but the foreign minister of both countries spoke separately in the opening session.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Iran’s “policy is to avoid war and work to restore security and stability” and that the country is “ready to develop relations with all the countries of the region, including the friendly countries on the southern shore of the Persian Gulf”.

He also asserted Iran’s willingness to return to an international agreement on its nuclear program “provided that red lines are not crossed.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan said that the kingdom “affirms its total rejection of any aggression on the territory of Iraq”, an apparent swipe at Iran, which has recently launched airstrikes against Kurdish Iranian dissident groups in northern Iraq.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, chief of the Arab League, called for Baghdad to be left out of regional rivalries, saying that “Iraq should not be an arena for conflict or settling scores”.

