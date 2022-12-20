Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg testifies in VR acquisition case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg testifies in VR acquisition case

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 9:51 pm
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc., testified in the FTC’s case trying to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup (Nick Wass/AP/PA)
Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Facebook’s parent company Meta, testified on Tuesday in a trial over US antitrust regulators’ efforts to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup called Within Unlimited.

At issue is whether Meta’s acquisition of the small company that makes a VR fitness app called Supernatural will hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market.

If the deal is allowed to go through, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) argues it would violate antitrust laws and dampen innovation, hurting consumers who may face higher prices and fewer options outside platforms controlled by Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta, meanwhile, disagrees with the FTC’s argument that there even exists a distinct market for what the FTC calls “VR dedicated fitness apps”.

Federal regulators are attempting to block Facebook parent Meta’s acquisition of virtual-reality company Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural (Tony Avelar/AP/PA)

During his testimony, Mr Zuckerberg seemed to play down the notion that fitness is a distinct, top category in VR. He said, while fitness is one “use case” for virtual reality, other uses — namely games, communication and socialising and work — have been the primary ones that Meta has been focusing on.

“While we focused on a number of use cases,” Mr Zuckerberg said, there was a common order of popularity — with games, social and work as the top three and “sort of a longer tail” of other uses for VR that includes fitness.

Whether or not VR fitness apps are a distinct market is key in the case because the FTC is arguing that Meta’s entry into this space through the Within acquisition would stifle competition. If there’s no defined market, it becomes more difficult to prove that case.

The FTC, however, argues that not only is Meta a potential entrant into this market, but that it had the resources and ability to create its own VR fitness app instead of acquiring the top independent player in the market.

FTC lawyer Abby Dennis pointed out that in Facebook’s early days, the company Mr Zuckerberg founded in his Harvard dorm room rejected acquisition offers from a host of big tech companies including Google, Yahoo and Microsoft.

“You would agree with me that Facebook continued to successfully innovate even though it never got acquired?” she asked Mr Zuckerberg, who agreed.

And “the reason why Facebook has been able to succeed for 20 years is because it continues to innovate even though it never got acquired?” she continued, and Mr Zuckerberg responded, “Yes.”

But the Meta CEO later testified that even though his company was “looking at” developing its own VR fitness app before deciding to acquire Within Unlimited in 2021, the business environment has changed and “there is almost no chance” it would start such a project today.

Meta, like other companies reliant on online advertising for revenue, saw a big business boost during the pandemic lockdown when people were staying at home. But that did not last. Online ad spending is on the decline, competition, notably from rival TikTok, is growing, and Meta recently laid off 13% of its workforce.

Given the current business and economic environment, Mr Zuckerberg said that if Meta had started a project to build a VR fitness app and “it didn’t have any traction,” it would have likely cancelled it.

The case, expected to end on Tuesday, is being heard by US District Judge Edward Davila, who also oversaw the trial of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. Both were sentenced to over a decade in prison for their roles in the company’s blood-testing hoax.

