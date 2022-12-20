Nathan Jones stresses Southampton rebuild no quick fix after narrow Lincoln win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Jones stresses Southampton rebuild no quick fix after narrow Lincoln win

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 11:13 pm
Southampton manager Nathan Jones saw his side edge past Lincoln (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton manager Nathan Jones saw his side edge past Lincoln (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Nathan Jones warned Southampton are “not going to suddenly turn into Barcelona” after scraping into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with an unconvincing 2-1 success over League One Lincoln.

Saints boss Jones toasted victory from his first home match in charge thanks to Che Adams’ double overturning an early own goal from goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

The Premier League hosts laboured for much of a forgettable fourth-round tie at a sparsely-populated St Mary’s, prompting some murmurings of discontent from the frustrated home crowd.

But Jones, who has plenty to ponder as he plots a top-flight survival mission, took encouragement from the outing and was content to progress to the last eight.

“We won the game,” he replied when asked about the fans’ dissatisfaction. “How many games have Southampton won this year?

“We’re trying to build something and we’re trying to win games. We’re not going to suddenly turn into Barcelona overnight.

“With the greatest of respect, we probably haven’t been doing the basics well enough up til now and that’s why we’re in the position we are, so we have to build.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was a fantastic Southampton team. The biggest thing today was we’re in the hat.

“We could have played wonderful today and created a hundred chances and lost and, if I’m honest, we’re better off playing like we did, learning something from it and being in the next round.

“There have been grumblings because we’re a Premier League side and we look at Lincoln and think, ‘we should be beating those’ but we did beat them, albeit not in swashbuckling style.”

Former Luton boss Jones was forced to wait almost six weeks for his home debut due to the World Cup break.

Having named a strong team, the Welshman endured a nightmare start as Bazunu bundled into his own net inside two minutes before Saints top scorer Adams spared his side’s blushes with a match-winning brace.

Adams, who struck the winner 16 minutes from time after heading the 25th-minute leveller, wasted a golden chance to claim his hat-trick in added time, moments after substitute Samuel Edozie missed an open goal.

“We didn’t give ourselves the best start with the catastrophic first minute,” said Jones.

“We could have put the icing on the cake with a few late chances.

“It was probably a little bit more hairy than we would have liked.

“But we created enough chances to have won by more, we had 70 per cent possession.

“I saw a lot of real positive things come from today, stuff that will stand us in good stead.”

