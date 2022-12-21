Zelensky to meet Biden and address US Congress as war rages on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zelensky to meet Biden and address US Congress as war rages on

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 6:56 am
(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)
(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on his way to Washington for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to a joint session of Congress in his first known foreign trip since Russia’s invasion began in February.

The highly sensitive trip is taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands killed and wounded on both sides of the conflict, along with devastation for Ukrainian civilians.

It also comes as US politicians are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about 45 billion dollars (£36.9b) in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the Pentagon prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to defend itself.

Mr Zelensky headed abroad after making a daring and dangerous trip on Tuesday to what he called the hottest spot on the 800-mile front line of the conflict, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s contested Donetsk province.

He praised Ukrainian troops for their “courage, resilience and strength” as artillery boomed in the background.

In a statement on Tuesday night, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden looks forward to the visit and that the address to Congress will demonstrate “the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine”.

“The visit will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance,” she said.

Russia Christmas
The US expects Russia to continue its attacks on Ukrainian forces and civilian infrastructure targets despite the trip (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

US and Ukrainian officials have made clear they do not envision an imminent resolution to the war and are preparing for fighting to continue for some time. Mr Biden has repeated that while the US will arm and train Ukraine, American forces will not be directly engaged in the conflict.

Mr Biden and Mr Zelensky first discussed the idea of a visit to Washington during their most recent phone call, on December 11, and a formal invitation followed three days later, said a senior US administration official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the visit.

Mr Zelensky accepted the invitation on Friday and it was confirmed on Sunday, when the White House began coordinating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to arrange the congressional address.

The White House consulted with Mr Zelensky on security for his departure from Ukraine and travel to Washington, including the risk of Russian action while Mr Zelensky was briefly out of the country, the official added, declining to detail the measures taken to safeguard the Ukrainian leader.

The official said the US expected Russia to continue its attacks on Ukrainian forces and civilian infrastructure targets despite the trip.

The tranche of US funding pending before Congress would be the biggest American infusion of assistance yet to Ukraine — even more than Mr Biden’s 37 billion dollar (£30.4b) emergency request — and is meant to ensure that support flows to the war effort for months to come.

On Wednesday, the US was also set to announce that it will send a major package of 1.8 billion dollars (£1.4b) in military aid to Ukraine that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for its fighter jets, US officials said.

