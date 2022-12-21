Top Gun, Black Panther and Avatar feature on Oscars shortlist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Top Gun, Black Panther and Avatar feature on Oscars shortlist

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 9:35 pm
Taylor Swift has made an Oscars shortlist (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift has made an Oscars shortlist (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way Of Water and pop stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna have moved a step closer to getting Oscar nominations.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Oscars, including documentary feature, international film, make-up and hairstyling, score, original song, sound, visual effects and shorts.

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths was along the 15 films shortlisted in the international film category, one of the most competitive.

The 88th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is a former Oscar winner (Ian West/PA)

The category also includes already decorated films like Holy Spider (Denmark), All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany), Saint Omer (France), Corsage (Austria), EO (Poland), Return To Seoul (Cambodia), Decision To Leav” (South Korea), Close (Belgium) and Argentina, 1985 (Argentina).

The inclusion of Joyland marks the first time Pakistan has made the shortlist. Most of the directors are first-timers on the shortlist too, with the exception being Inarritu.

India’s official submission was not SS Rajamouli’s popular action epic RRR, but rather Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show which made the cut, becoming the first film from the country to do so in over 20 years.

RRR could get nominations in other categories, including for the shortlisted original song Naatu Naatu.

Jafar Panahi was also not put forward to represent Iran, whose selection was not among the 15 and Russia did not submit a film this year.

Documentaries advancing to the next stage of voting include Laura Poitras’s Venice-winning All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, about photographer Nan Goldin’s work and activism, Brett Morgen’s David Bowie film Moonage Daydream, Daniel Roher’s Navalny, about the Russian opposition leader, The Janes about pre-Roe v Wade activists, All that Breathes, Descendant, Fire Of Love and Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.

It is a rather diverse group of stories and filmmakers. Eight were directed by women and four by people of colour.

Big budget sequels like Avatar, Top Gun and Black Panther were well represented in the effects and sound categories, as well as original song which included Gaga’s Hold My Hand, The Weeknd’s Nothing Is Lost from Avatar, and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther.

Oscars Shortlist
Lady Gaga is on the Oscars shortlist (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also on the original song shortlist are Swift’s Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Drake’s Time from Amsterdam, LCD Soundsystem’s New Body Rhumba from White Noise, Selena Gomez’s My Mind And Me from the documentary of the same name and Rita Wilson’s Til You’re Home from A Man Called Otto.

Diane Warren also gets another shot at a competitive Oscar with Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. Doja Cat’s song from Elvis was not eligible.

For the most part shortlists are determined by members in their respective categories, though the specifics vary from branch to branch. Some have committees while some have minimum viewing requirements.

Nominations for all categories will be announced on January 24. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday March 12 and broadcast live on ABC.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented