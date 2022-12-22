Schedule around World Cup adds to pressure on players’ health – FIFPRO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Schedule around World Cup adds to pressure on players’ health – FIFPRO

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 10:02 am
Julian Alvarez is among the World Cup finalists facing a swift return to action (Mike Egerton/PA)
Julian Alvarez is among the World Cup finalists facing a swift return to action (Mike Egerton/PA)

The packed schedule around the World Cup will add to pressure on players’ physical and mental health, according to global union FIFPRO.

Manchester City return to Premier League action next week with 16 of their players having played a combined 5,180 minutes and covered 486 kilometres in Qatar, the PA news agency’s player burnout study showed.

Arsenal will have to resume their title bid without striker Gabriel Jesus, who was injured in Brazil’s final group game against Cameroon. That followed pre-tournament injuries that ruled out the likes of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich’s ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, and FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann insists proper rest periods are desperately needed.

While not referring to specific players, Baer-Hoffmann told PA: “You have a scientifically-proven correlation between the kind of overload the players are going through and the risk of injuries and we have – especially amongst those elite players – a seemingly-high prevalence of certain injuries that are common when the body is not properly recovered.

“We’ve seen some players who before the World Cup played 10, 15 matches in a row without a proper recovery time – which we consider to be at least five days between matches. That is something players need – not between every game, but they need that periodically after four, five, six matches.

“When you have players playing 15 of those games, then going into an intense World Cup and now looking at January with another seven or eight games, you just increase the probability that these kinds of injuries will occur.”

The World Cup had been moved to the winter to avoid the summer heat in Qatar, creating scheduling issues for domestic leagues which were exacerbated by the long shutdown for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gabriel Jesus during Brazil's defeat to Cameroon
Brazil and Arsenal lost Gabriel Jesus to injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

“For some of those players this goes back now over a two, two-and-a-half-year period,” said Baer-Hoffmann. “They had increasingly-congested calendars during the Covid period, now this season the World Cup created pressure on leagues and all of this is coming together.

“You cannot pinpoint one single competition that is ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’, it’s the accumulation of all of them.

“The schedule is taking players’ ability for granted and doesn’t protect them. That’s bad for those players, obviously, but it’s also harmful for the game – those players may not be available, or their careers could be cut short without reaching their full potential.”

FIFPRO’s pre-tournament report into the “Player Workload Journey” highlighted eventual Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe, who lit up the final with a hat-trick despite France’s defeat, as having played over 75 per cent of his minutes in matches on less than five days’ rest. Mbappe had played over 27,000 minutes of senior football, the equivalent of 300 full matches, by the age of 23.

As well as physical fatigue and injuries, the effect on mental health following a major tournament can be significant.

Kylian Mbappe walks past the World Cup trophy with his runner-up medal and Golden Boot trophy
Kylian Mbappe had played a huge volume of football by the age of 23 (Mike Egerton/PA)

FIFPRO produced a report addressing “post-tournament blues” after being approached by former Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe earlier this year. In an article for the union’s website, Labbe wrote: “You can spend four years leading up to this one pinnacle moment, then suddenly it stops and you think: ‘What’s next?’”

The phenomenon is not unique to football, with England cricketer Liam Plunkett admitting just days after winning the 2019 World Cup that he was struggling with the rapid transition to being “sat on the sofa watching Netflix” and wondering if another similar high would ever come around.

Baer-Hoffmann continued: “It’s not just the physical recovery, it’s also the mental ability to readjust, to get yourself ready for the remainder of the season – which of course, when you play a tournament in the middle of a season, is very different.

“When you combine all these factors – there has basically been no preparation period, there’s no retraining period now after the tournament, which usually is about a month – all of those coming together are things that worry us.”

Baer-Hoffmann highlighted a similar situation in prospect around the 2024 Olympics – where the women’s competition is played with senior squads as opposed to the predominantly under-23 men’s sides.

Stephanie Labbe
Stephanie Labbe suffered mental health problems after major tournaments (Mike Egerton/PA)

He said: “If you look at the women’s game, there’s talk of some confederations hosting their continental championships in the same spring before the Olympics in 2024.

“How are players supposed to do that? How are they supposed to play a one-month continental competition in May, and then the Olympics in July, when their season – like in the (American) NWSL – maybe runs from March to October? They’ll be missing three months of club football, effectively.

“All these things are just not decided with the players’ best interests in the centre of the decision-making. That’s where we have this continuous problem and until we break that cycle, we’ll keep having these problems.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented