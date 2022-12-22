Pep Guardiola unimpressed in condition of Kalvin Phillips on return to Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola unimpressed in condition of Kalvin Phillips on return to Man City

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 11:48 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 12:04 am
Kalvin Phillips is not fit (PA)
Kalvin Phillips is not fit (PA)

Unhappy Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claims England midfielder Kalvin Phillips returned from the World Cup “not in the right condition to train”.

The £42million summer signing from Leeds, who played just 40 minutes in Qatar, had made just four substitute appearances this season because of a shoulder injury and was initially a doubt to even make Gareth Southgate’s squad.

However, he has arrived back in a state with which Guardiola felt did not justify his inclusion in the squad for the 3-2 fourth round Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool.

“Kalvin Phillips is not fit. He did not arrive in the best condition to train and play,” said the City boss.

Guardiola is also without another World Cup star, although for slightly more legitimate reasons.

“Ruben Dias is injured. Ruben has a hamstring from the last game in the World Cup and he is out.”

Manchester City v Chelsea – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Etihad Stadium
Kalvin Phillips has struggled for fitness (PA)

Guardiola could at least rely on another player who disappointed at the World Cup – Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgium playmaker rediscovered his spark in his first game back with his club side, providing assists for two of the goals and generally dominating throughout.

“The first training session he was back I was not here but I was told it was brilliant, the game against Girona was brilliant and today he was outstanding,” added Guardiola.

“He just has to find the right fire inside of himself, just to be a little bit, I would say grumpy or upset to play his best. That is his energy inside of him.

“When this happens, what a player: run, assist to score a goals, he is more than a player.

“I know it is not easy to find every three days this consistency but today he has something inside that says ‘I am going to it, I want to fight’.

Nathan Ake
Nathan Ake hit the crucial goal for Man City (PA)

“When this happens it is Mr Kevin de Bruyne. What can I say, eight years he has done everything for this club, an absolute legend, he will be remembered forever as one of the greatest, greatest, greatest players of this club.”

But while De Bruyne came back a disappointing World Cup with a determination to rediscover his levels, midfielder Kalvin Phillips did not.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed a “spectacular game” even though he lamented some slack defending.

“We played probably the best team in the world (so) it is normal you struggle in moments,” he said.

“We will not play every three days against Manchester City but we can do better and will work on it.

“We should have defended all three goals much better. The third goal especially, we are not switched on when they start their little routine and with the cross coming in we are not in the right positions.

“So there is obviously still a lot of space for improvement but then we had our moments, we could have scored more goal.

“But we can do better and we will work on that and then let’s make sure we’re ready for Aston Villa (on Boxing Day).”

