Everything has to be better – Matt Peet targeting all-round improvement at Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Everything has to be better – Matt Peet targeting all-round improvement at Wigan

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 12:02 pm
Matt Peet is relishing his second season charge of Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA))
Matt Peet is relishing his second season charge of Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA))

Steeped in cherry-and-white culture since he first set foot through the DW Stadium doors in 2008, Matt Peet is applying an holistic approach to the mighty challenge of reining in Wigan’s Super League rivals next season.

Peet picked up the Challenge Cup and was named coach of the year in 2022 after establishing a buccaneering brand of rugby in his first season in charge, having completed his 13-year rise through the ranks by succeeding Adrian Lam as head coach last October.

But for all the plaudits sent his way, Peet is acutely aware that his side once again fell short of the all-conquering exploits of St Helens, and the 38-year-old is a firm believer that cultural development is crucial if his side is to prevent Saints cantering to an unprecedented fifth straight crown next term.

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Matt Peet is relishing the challenge of closing the gap to Super League champions St Helens (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We have to improve, that’s all I know,” Peet told the PA news agency. “It’s not about Grand Finals, it’s about improving every day, how we handle our media and briefings, our nutrition and weight sessions – everything has to be better.”

Players returning for pre-season at the club’s Robin Park training complex have been sent out on school visits and other community excursions, whilst lunchtimes see first-team stars rub shoulders with academy graduates and backroom and administrative staff.

The inclusive approach has become precious to Peet after more than a decade during which he rose from his initial role as a scholarship coach, through youth and community levels to his appointment as performance coach in 2012, before last season’s ultimate step.

“It’s about making time in the day, every day, to discuss how we’re getting on, to talk about how well we’re connecting and the things we might have let slip,” added Peet.

“There’s no bosses here, everyone has an opinion and is entitled to share their feelings. We’ve invited a lot of ex-players and ex-staff in, the staff from the rest of the club, the media team, the chaplain. It’s very integrated and it’s about everybody in the club getting together to collaborate.”

Peet has so far made minimal changes to his playing staff, bringing in centres Toby King and Jake Wardle from Warrington and Huddersfield respectively, though the retirement of Tommy Leuluai, who has joined Peet’s coaching staff, has raised the tantalising possibility of a shift by star full-back Jai Field to a slot in the halves.

Wigan Warriors v Toulouse Olympique – Betfred Super League – DW Stadium
Kai Pearce Paul (centre) will continue to play a crucial role for Wigan this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Peet also admitted he was “gutted” to learn that young back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul has agreed a deal to join Australian NRL side Newcastle Knights at the conclusion of the 2023 campaign – but says Pearce-Paul will benefit from the Warriors’ mantra of inclusion until and beyond he steps on the plane to head Down Under.

“I’m gutted he’s leaving and I won’t shy away from saying I love him to bits and I wish he was staying,” said Peet. “But we’ve parked it now and he will be 100 per cent a part of this group until he leaves. He will always be a Wigan player and I want him to have fond memories of this place.”

The trend of installing home-grown coaches in Super League continued during the close season with Mark Applegarth succeeding Willie Poching at Wakefield, and Saints following Wigan’s example by appointing club great Paul Wellens in place of the departed Kristian Woolf.

Peet will have a good idea of how Wellens is feeling ahead of his inaugural season in charge and said he welcomed the current wave of appointments, which build on the success of Paul Rowley and Ian Watson at Salford and Huddersfield respectively during the last campaign.

“I have spoken to Paul and we have shared a few ideas,” said Peet. “We are all under the same pressure no matter where we finished last season. I can’t really concern myself too much with what they’re doing but obviously you would not expect them to change too much.

“I think Paul is a great guy and I love what is happening with Ian and Paul and Mark. There has to be a pathway for young British coaches and I’m chuffed about that. I’m chuffed Paul has got the job and I understand a little bit about how he will be feeling about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented