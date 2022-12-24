Killer dubbed The Serpent arrives in France after release from Nepalese prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Killer dubbed The Serpent arrives in France after release from Nepalese prison

By Press Association
December 24, 2022, 7:46 am Updated: December 24, 2022, 12:20 pm
Nepalese police escort Charles Sobhraj, in brown cap, to the immigration office, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj has been released from prison in Nepal after serving most of his sentence. Sobhraj was driven out of Central Jail in Kathmandu to the Department of Immigration under heavy guard Friday after the Supreme Court ordered him to be released because of poor health and good behavior. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj, suspected over the deaths of at least 20 tourists around Asia in the 1970s, has arrived in Paris as a free man after being released from a life sentence in a Nepalese prison.

Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj, suspected over the deaths of at least 20 tourists around Asia in the 1970s, has arrived in Paris as a free man after being released from a life sentence in a Nepalese prison.

It was the latest twist in a dramatic life depicted in a series co-produced by the BBC and Netflix called The Serpent, which aired last year. He has in the past admitted to killing western tourists around Asia.

Sobhraj, a 78-year-old French citizen, had been serving time for the deaths of American and Canadian backpackers in Nepal in 1975, but was released on Friday for health and other reasons.

He arrived on Saturday at Charles de Gaulle Airport in the French capital on a flight from Nepal via Qatar, said his French lawyer, Isabelle Coutant-Peyre.

“I’m fine, I’m glad” to be in France, he told the Associated Press in a brief phone conversation after arriving in Paris. “We are going to have lunch.”

French filmmaker Jean-Charles Deniau, who spoke to Sobhraj on his arrival in Paris and is releasing a film and book about his life, said: “He’s doing well. He has medicines. He will live in Paris, and a little bit everywhere.”

The French government did not respond to requests for comment on whether he could face judicial challenges in France. Sobhraj was born in Vietnam during French rule and claims French citizenship.

He is believed to have killed at least 20 people in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong between 1972 and 1982.

Despite multiple legal cases against him, judicial authorities across the region struggled to convict him for the killings — or to keep him behind bars.

He was arrested in New Delhi in 1976 and accused of murdering two tourists and stealing their jewellery. He was convicted of theft but acquitted of murder.

In Thailand, he faced 14 murder charges, which could have brought the death penalty. He avoided being extradited by staying before the courts in India until the Thai case expired in 1996.

Nepal French Serial Killer
Charles Sobhraj being taken from court in Katmandu in August 2004 (Binod Joshi/AP)

In 1986, he escaped from New Delhi’s maximum-security Tihar prison after luring guards into sharing a drug-laced birthday cake, but was later recaptured.

In 1997, he was deported from India to France, where he lived freely but was investigated for allegedly trying to poison a group of French tourists in India.

He resurfaced in 2003 in a casino in the Nepalese city of Kathmandu, and was questioned about the unsolved murders of an American and a Canadian backpacker whose charred bodies were found on the city’s outskirts. He was convicted the following year and handed a life sentence.

Sobhraj insisted on his innocence in that case, though had in the past spoken of killing other tourists. When he was released from the Indian prison, he said he regretted aspects of his past.

Life sentences in Nepal are 20 years. In announcing his release this week, the Supreme Court said he has heart disease, and had served more than 75% of his sentence and had behaved well in prison, making him eligible for release.

He was freed on Friday and ordered to leave Nepal within 15 days. A friend helped finance a ticket to France, and the French Embassy prepared travel documents allowing him to leave, lawyer Gopal Siwakoti Chitan said.

Ms Coutant-Peyre welcomed his release, saying: “I’m very happy but very shocked that it took 19 years to obtain his normal freedom.” She claimed his murder conviction in Nepal was a “fabricated case” and said the French government did not do enough to help or defend him.

She added that Sobhraj had watched The Serpent and said it was “garbage first of all, and that 70% of it is totally false”.

His “serpent” nickname stems from his reputation as a disguise and escape artist. He was also known as “the bikini killer” because he often targeted young women.

