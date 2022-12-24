Jurgen Klopp happy Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of top four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp happy Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of top four

By Press Association
December 24, 2022, 9:02 am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is relishing the challenge of rejoining the race for the top four (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is relishing the challenge of rejoining the race for the top four (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy to be within “punching distance” of the top four as he looks to mount a bid for Champions League football in the second half of the season.

Inconsistent results meant the Reds headed into the World Cup break in sixth place, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham – albeit with a match in hand – and a huge 15 adrift of leaders Arsenal.

But a run of eight wins in 10 fixtures prior to the cessation of the Premier League suggested they had ironed out those rogue results and – although their return to action saw the defence of their Carabao Cup end at the hands of Manchester City – Klopp has his eyes on a renewed battle.

“We obviously left a gap between us and the much more exciting spots in the table, but we consider ourselves in the moment within punching distance and that means we have to chase and that’s what we will do,” he said ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Aston Villa.

“I saw good signs (against City on Thursday). I was not happy with everything, I didn’t like our counter-press, to be honest – it was pretty much non-existent.

“But all the players who are back from the World Cup now look really on it, that’s very important.

“I think some of them could really gain confidence even when it probably was not that low before, but a good World Cup, like for Hendo (Jordan Henderson) for example, is for sure helpful.

Jurgen Klopp (left) and Pep Guardiola on the touchline
Klopp (left) has his eyes on a renewed Premier League battle (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“So we are really looking forward to what is coming up but we know it is intense. There are never guarantees out there and I can imagine at Arsenal that everybody is buzzing to go again, City you saw (on Thursday), they have expectations and ambitions.”

Klopp is likely to restore the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness), goalkeeper Alisson Becker and centre-back Virgil Van Dijk (both rested) in as strong as a team as he can field with only France’s Ibrahima Konate yet to return after the World Cup.

For most of his players, the last month in Qatar ended in disappointment – some more than others like Alexander-Arnold who managed just half-an-hour for England and Fabinho (who managed one game for Brazil).

But having returned to the club fold, Klopp believes there will be no hangover.

“I don’t know who that would be. Virg played a good World Cup but they didn’t go that far, for example,” he added when asked whether he had had to manage the disappointment of some players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold before England's FIFA World Cup Group B match against the USA
Klopp is likely to restore Trent Alexander-Arnold (pictured) to his team (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I don’t think Fabinho or Trent lost any kind of confidence just because they didn’t play that many minutes. It is not about that.

“Darwin (Nunez), no sign for that and all these kind of things. For some it is a boost and for others it is a normal situation.

“Footballers are used to dealing with setbacks or with missing expectations or targets. That happens every year pretty much, so we don’t carry that with us too long.

“No, I am not worried about it.”

