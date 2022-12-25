Mikel Arteta confident Eddie Nketiah can fill Gabriel Jesus void for Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta confident Eddie Nketiah can fill Gabriel Jesus void for Arsenal

By Press Association
December 25, 2022, 10:32 pm
Eddie Nketiah could be given the chance to lead the line for Arsenal in the Boxing Day match with West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Eddie Nketiah could be given the chance to lead the line for Arsenal in the Boxing Day match with West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mikel Arteta knows Eddie Nketiah is ready to help Arsenal in the absence of Gabriel Jesus but is also eager to bring in another forward to make the team better.

The Premier League leaders will restart their campaign with a home fixture against West Ham on Boxing Day.

Summer signing Jesus will be absent for the Monday night clash and is not expected to play again until February after he required knee surgery at the start of this month.

Arteta initially has a straight choice between playing Nketiah through the middle or giving Gabriel Martinelli an opportunity in a central position.

Quizzed on the former, who starred at the end of last season, the Arsenal boss said: “We have more faith in Eddie every single day.

“We see every day what he brings to the team, what he is as a human being and the way he is developing as a player. We got a great response last year when we needed him and he did really well for the team.

“He is ready. That is why he signed his contract. He is a key player in our squad and he is going to have chances to play.”

Even though one of Nketiah or Martinelli will lead the line for Arsenal going into the new year, it could be a different story come the end of January.

Arteta is determined for the club to maximise every transfer window and hinted they were ready to make a significant signing during the next month.

“We knew the importance of getting players early in the summer and that is what we want to do in January. This is idealistic but sometimes it is not realistic. Obviously, if you ask my opinion, as quick as possible we want the players in,” he said.

“We don’t need a body, we need players that make the team better.

“I think personalities that have the mentality that want to win and we have to focus on that. We have to be very strict with what we have done and the policy we have had to make the team successful.

“Can we afford not getting the player that we want? That is my question.

“We can afford to get a striker for sure if we want one, I don’t know if he plays in League Two, League Five, Spain, Portugal or Africa. We can get a striker, I can guarantee you that.

“But what we cannot afford to do is get a player here that is not for us. This is what we cannot afford, that is for sure.”

Arsenal have fixtures with Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United in January and Arteta acknowledged waiting until the end of the window to do their transfer business could be detrimental to their title chances.

He added: “Where the bar is and what the standards have been for the last four or five years, something the Premier League has not experienced in the past, we know that every point is going to be massively important.”

