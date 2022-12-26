Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers boost NFL playoff hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers boost NFL playoff hopes

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 7:39 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 10:06 am
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their playoffs chances alive with a come-from-behind Christmas victory against the Arizona Cardinals (Darryl Webb/AP)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their NFL playoff chances in their own hands with a come-from-behind 19-16 overtime victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day.

The visitors stayed top of the NFC South after overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit in Glendale, with kicker Ryan Succop the hero with four field goals including the winning 40-yarder in overtime that capped a nine-play, 66-yard drive.

Tampa can clinch the division and a postseason spot when they host the Carolina Panthers on New Year’s Day, though defeat would open the door for their opponents and the New Orleans Saints.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s struggles continued, though, with the 45-year-old leaving State Farm Stadium with the unenviable statistic of having thrown at least two interceptions in three straight games – he mixed one touchdown with two picks on Sunday – for only the second time in his 23 years in the league.

The Green Bay Packers kept alive their playoff hopes with a 26-20 win at the Miami Dolphins.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter as the Packers won for the third straight week.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and one touchdown as the Packers took their record to 7-8 in the NFC and need two more wins plus another result to go their way to secure a fourth straight play-off campaign.

But the Dolphins’ fourth consecutive loss means the 8-7 side now need two wins or a win at New England and the New York Jets to lose to Seattle in Week 17 to make the postseason in the AFC.

Russell Wilson had a day to forget as his Denver Broncos were embarrassed 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams.

The veteran quarterback threw two interceptions in his first three pass attempts, while on the other side of SoFi Stadium new Ram Baker Mayfield was setting a record.

The former number one overall pick, who only joined the reigning Super Bowl champions on December 9, threw two touchdowns as he went 24 of 28 for 230 yards through the air, with his 85.7 per cent completion rate surpassing the Rams’ single-game record.

