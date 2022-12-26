Deaths of three endangered dolphins in Cambodia spark alarm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deaths of three endangered dolphins in Cambodia spark alarm

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 9:15 am
Three endangered Irrawaddy or Mekong River dolphins have died within 10 days of each other in Cambodia, alarming conservationists (Heng Sinith/AP)
Three endangered Irrawaddy or Mekong River dolphins have died within 10 days of each other in Cambodia, alarming conservationists (Heng Sinith/AP)

Three endangered freshwater dolphins have died within 10 days of each other in Cambodia, alarming conservationists.

The death of a third healthy dolphin in such a brief period indicates “an increasingly alarming situation and the need for intensive law enforcement to be urgently conducted in the dolphin habitats”, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said on Monday.

The latest Irrawaddy dolphin death – believed to have been caused by entanglement in an illegal fishing line – spotlights the need for law enforcement to help save the species, also known as the Mekong River dolphin, according to the statement.

The WWF said the body of a healthy female dolphin estimated to be between seven and 10 years old was found floating in the river in the eastern province of Kratie on Saturday.

It said an examination of the carcass suggested that the dolphin, 6ft 5in (196cm) long and weighing 205lb (93kg), had been hooked and wrapped in a tangle of fishing line.

WWF Cambodia director Seng Teak said in the statement that without immediate action “the recent increase in illegal fishing activities in the dolphin conservation areas” will destroy the Mekong River dolphin population in Cambodia.

The statement advocated stepping up day and night patrols to protect the remaining dolphins in conservation areas.

The first census of Irrawaddy dolphins in Cambodia in 1997 estimated their total population was about 200. In 2020, it was estimated to have fallen to 89.

WWF said 11 dolphins have died in 2022, taking the total number of deaths to 29 in the past three years.

The Irrawaddy dolphin is classified as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Other groups of these dolphins are found in two other freshwater rivers: Myanmar’s Irrawaddy and Indonesia’s Mahakam on the island of Borneo.

In February, Cambodian wildlife officials announced the death of the last known Irrawaddy dolphin in a population on a stretch of the Mekong River further upstream, which appeared to be caused by entanglement in a fishing net.

