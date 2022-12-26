Antonio Conte hails Harry Kane’s mentality as he returns to score for Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte hails Harry Kane’s mentality as he returns to score for Tottenham

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 4:13 pm
Harry Kane shrugged off crowd chants over his England penalty miss to strike for Spurs (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Harry Kane shrugged off crowd chants over his England penalty miss to strike for Spurs (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Antonio Conte hailed Harry Kane for sparking Tottenham’s latest fightback after they slipped behind yet again.

Spurs came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Brentford after conceding the first goal for the ninth consecutive match.

Just 16 days after his penalty miss in the World Cup quarter-final against France, England skipper Kane scored with a towering header to drag his side back from the brink of defeat.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then grabbed an equaliser as Tottenham cancelled out goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney.

Antonio Conte is concerned over Spurs conceding the opening goal
Antonio Conte is concerned over Spurs conceding the opening goal (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Spurs boss Conte said: “It was another exciting game. On one side I have to be happy for the way we played in the second part but not only because we scored two goals, but with energy and intensity.

“When you play this way you create problems for your opponent. But nine games in a row we have conceded the first goal, that’s not positive.

“To concede for so many games the first goal or two goals, we have to try to find the solution. For me is the first time this happen, this situation. But at the same time it was a fantastic reaction from my players.”

Kane shrugged off the predictable chants of ‘you let your country down’ from a section of the Brentford fans.

Conte added: “Personally, about Harry I have zero doubt about his mentality, about the way he approaches every training session.

“For Harry he’s facing a strange situation. He had a really good World Cup and also the team played to the quarter-final, then he missed a decisive penalty.

“But you know very well in football you can have positive or negative moments. If you are strong mentally you move on and Harry did this.

“I think the fans were scared because he is playing for Tottenham, not for what happened with England.”

Ivan Toney (centre) continued his fine goalscoring season
Ivan Toney (centre) continued his fine goalscoring season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Toney was back in action for the first time since it emerged he had been charged by the Football Association for alleged breaches of betting rules.

His 12th goal of the season put Brentford 2-0 up after Janelt opened the scoring from close range.

“I wish I knew how he does it because then I would bottle it up and sell it for a lot of money,” said Bees boss Thomas Frank.

“In that way he is very, very special, he has unbelievable character and mentality and the ability to focus on the moment. His performance today, wow!

“He has a natural inner drive to constantly push himself and those around him. He constantly is a threat, he’s special.”

