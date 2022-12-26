Brighton inflict more misery on struggling Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brighton inflict more misery on struggling Southampton

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 5:09 pm
Adam Lallana, second right, reluctantly celebrates the first goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Adam Lallana, second right, reluctantly celebrates the first goal (Adam Davy/PA)

Adam Lallana struck against his former club as rampant Brighton inflicted more misery on struggling Southampton with a resounding 3-1 Premier League success at St Mary’s.

Saints academy graduate Lallana benefited from a major blunder from home goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to put Albion ahead before Romain Perraud’s calamitous own goal doubled their half-time advantage.

Seagulls winger Solly March thumped home a thunderous third to cap a dismal first home game in top-flight management for Southampton boss Nathan Jones.

James Ward-Prowse pulled a goal back by heading in on the rebound after his 73rd-minute penalty was saved by Robert Sanchez but a Southampton fightback never looked likely.

Defeat for the error-strewn hosts means they remain languishing in the relegation zone and leaves Jones, who launched his coaching career with Brighton, in no doubt about the magnitude of the job facing him in Hampshire.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, tightened their grip on a top-half spot following a deserved third league win from four games.

Former Luton manager Jones was forced to wait almost seven weeks for his first taste of top-flight action on home soil, having replaced the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl just two days before a 3-1 loss at Liverpool on November 12.

Things quickly turned sour for the Welshman on an afternoon when his listless team were jeered off at the end of each half.

Brighton, still without World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, began brighter and edged ahead in the 14th minute as Lallana’s glancing header embarrassed Republic of Ireland international Bazunu.

The Seagulls midfielder turned neatly deep inside Saints’ territory and then played the ball wide to March before darting into the box to direct the subsequent inswinging cross through the arms of the blundering keeper.

Former England international Lallana, who left Saints for Liverpool in 2014 having joined the club’s academy aged 12, was booed in the early stages but his celebration was subdued.

Southampton resumed action following the World Cup with the worst home record in the division and the avoidable opener swiftly prompted grumblings of discontent in the stands.

Captain Ward-Prowse flashed a free-kick narrowly wide to offer some encouragement before the hosts fell further behind in catastrophic fashion to further darken the mood.

Saints’ defence had struggled to contain Pervis Estupinan and Kaoru Mitoma on Brighton’s left from the first whistle and 10 minutes before the break they combined for the former to deliver a tantalising low cross which Perraud clumsily directed into his own goal under pressure from March.

Southampton began the second period with greater purpose and Samuel Edozie twice threatened.

But March soon halted any growing momentum by cutting in from the right to smash a stunning drive into the top left corner from around 25 yards.

As Southampton supporters watched on with gloomy expressions, Brighton’s capacity following revelled in their side’s scintillating display, with chants of ‘the south coast is ours’ followed by ones about the possibility of a European adventure next season.

Saints finally gave themselves some hope when the lively Edozie was felled in the box by Pascal Gross.

Sanchez, who was booked for the delaying of the spot-kick, saved Ward-Prowse’s initial kick after diving to his right but was powerless to repel the follow-up effort.

The Spain international later risked a second yellow card following a clash with Che Adams before Brighton coasted to success on another chastening day for Southampton.

