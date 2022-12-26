Julen Lopetegui not getting carried away by dramatic Wolves win at Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julen Lopetegui not getting carried away by dramatic Wolves win at Everton

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 6:57 pm
New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is not getting carried away by the win at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is not getting carried away by the win at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is not fooled by their late 2-1 victory over Everton and insists he and his players can only allow themselves to be happy for a few hours.

Substitute Rayan Ait-Nouri lifted the club off the bottom of the table with their first away win since they visited Goodison Park in March courtesy of his counter-attack goal in the fifth minute of added time.

Lopetegui, in his first Premier League match having taken over from Bruno Lage, was pleased with the way his team responded to going behind to Yerry Mina’s seventh-minute header with Daniel Podence scoring the equaliser midway through the first half.

Despite the win, the former Spain coach knows there is plenty of work still to do.

He said: “We knew it was a hard task against a good team but they have suffered a goal and have shown a good mentality and didn’t think about it and continued to work on this situation.

“That is going to be very important for us and belief in ourselves. We are happy but we are happy only for today.

“We will enjoy it but it is only three points and we know we have ahead of us a very hard task and we will continue working to improve a lot of things.

“I am aware of our position. We need good news for our fans and we are very happy for our fans and above all for my players as they have suffered a lot and they have to believe more in themselves.

Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates scoring Wolves' late winner
Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates scoring Wolves' late winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

“But this is only one step. We are a in a bad position and we have to be ready tomorrow morning to start thinking about Manchester United.

“We have to enjoy our victory but we have not done anything yet.

“When we are win we are happy for two or three hours, no more.”

The victory piled more pressure on Everton manager Frank Lampard, whose side could be in the bottom three by the time they go to Manchester City at the weekend after six defeats in the last eight league matches.

They have scored just 12 times in 16 matches and with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin still out, it is a major worry for the Toffees boss.

“I thought we played a pretty good game, were the better team and had relative control of big parts in terms of possession and chances,” he said.

“Unfortunately if you are not clinical those things can happen in football and we got hit at the end.

“It (a lack of goals) is a concern as if you can’t be clinical then it is difficult because it doesn’t give you a comforting game of being goals ahead.

“It’s an obvious one.”

