Marco Silva dedicates Fulham’s win at Palace to George Cohen after ‘sad week’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Marco Silva dedicates Fulham’s win at Palace to George Cohen after ‘sad week’

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 7:37 pm Updated: December 26, 2022, 11:59 pm
Marco Silva’s Fulham won at Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Marco Silva’s Fulham won at Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fulham manager Marco Silva dedicated his side’s 3-0 victory at nine-man Crystal Palace to George Cohen, the club’s World Cup-winning England right-back who died last week.

The team came out in warm-up tops with ‘Cohen 2’ on the back, and then put on a display that would have filled their former great with pride.

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic laid on goals for Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Tim Ream before scoring his 10th of the campaign 10 minutes from time.

But Crystal Palace contributed to their own downfall, losing Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins to red cards between Fulham’s first and second goals.

“It was a sad week for our football club,” Silva said. “We lost one of the best and the greatest. I mentioned that to our players and how it was important for us, not to win but to perform in our way, with our identity. For our fans as well.

“We had a plan and the players stuck really well to it. We were brave from the first minute. We knew they had won their last three matches at home and if you don’t press them from the first minute with good organisation and be aggressive, it will be tough.

“The plan went really well and the players understood. Until the first goal we were clearly the best team on the pitch and after the red card we showed the maturity we have to, to play at this level.”

Mitrovic had been a pre-match injury doubt with a foot problem but Silva said: “He was not in the best physical condition but I wanted him to play and he has the quality, the maturity, the experience to handle this situation well.”

Crystal Palace v Fulham – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Patrick Vieira was disappointed with his team’s return to Premier League action (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not discuss either red card but he was disappointed with his team’s return to action after the World Cup break.

“From the first minute I would say Fulham was the better team,” he admitted. “We had too many aspects of the game where we were not present. In the end we got what we deserved. Because we didn’t do anything today to get anything from that game.

“It’s difficult to understand and this is one of the frustrations that I have, because I was pleased about what I have seen in the last couple of weeks of training and I was expecting a better performance from the team.

“That just shows again the quality of the Premier League and we still have a lot of work to do to compete and today we didn’t compete at all. Of course the two red cards didn’t help us but outside of those two situations, it was more the performance from the first minute that let us down.”

Fulham later announced that goalscorer Ream had extended his terms at Craven Cottage by a further 12 months.

The American centre-back is now contracted to the club until the summer of 2024.

Ream told the official club website: “I’m still not retiring! I’m going to be here for year number nine, and I’m excited.

“I feel the best I’ve ever felt, as confident as I’ve ever been. To extend it another 12 months into 2024 is a proud moment for myself and my family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented