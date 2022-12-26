Liverpool close gap on Premier League top four with win at Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool close gap on Premier League top four with win at Aston Villa

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 7:47 pm Updated: December 26, 2022, 7:51 pm
Liverpool secured a big win (David Davies/PA)
Liverpool secured a big win (David Davies/PA)

Liverpool held off Aston Villa’s plucky challenge to close the gap on the Premier League’s top four.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk struck in the first half before Stefan Bajcetic’s first senior goal made it 3-1.

Victory moved them five points adrift of the Champions League spots, remaining sixth, ahead of Friday’s visit of Leicester.

Yet they rode their luck against mid-table Villa, who put up a fight but missed chances and lacked the quality when it mattered most despite Ollie Watkins’ strike.

Mohamed Salah scores
Mohamed Salah put the visitors ahead (Nick Potts/PA)

Jurgen Klopp had seen second-placed Newcastle move 11 points clear with a stroll at Leicester so knew victory was imperative not just to keep in touch with the Magpies but reel in the top four.

It looked like it may be a difficult night when Emi Buendia teed up Watkins inside the opening 60 seconds but he lacked the power to beat Alisson Becker.

It was a miss which summed up Villa’s attacking threat – all promise and no quality – and one they would quickly rue.

Darwin Nunez dummied Andy Robertson’s cross, leading to Robin Olsen and Tyrone Mings colliding and the defender needing treatment.

If the stoppage unsettled Villa, it failed to deter the visitors who took the lead once play resumed on five minutes.

Liverpool celebrate
Virgil van Dijk doubled Liverpool’s lead (David Davies/PA)

Robertson’s corner was only cleared to Trent Alexander-Arnold 40 yards out, he bent a brilliant pass to Robertson who nipped in ahead of John McGinn and rolled a perfect ball for Salah who could not miss.

Yet there was still encouragement for Villa with Watkins again escaping the defence to be denied by Alisson before the offside flag was correctly, but belatedly, raised.

Liverpool hardly looked secure at the back and Leon Bailey miscued from 12 yards as Villa Park’s usual frustration raised its head early. More consternation followed when Watkins’ tame header was easy for Alisson.

The difference was Liverpool’s ruthless quality and they almost had a second after 21 minutes when Joel Matip headed in Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick, only to have strayed fractionally offside.

There was space to exploit at both ends and Nunez twice underlined the point by heading over before seizing on Ezri Konsa’s slice by firing straight at Olsen.

Ollie Watkins heads at goal
Ollie Watkins gave Villa hope (David Davies/PA)

Villa could have been 3-0 down but equally could have been ahead such was the game’s generous nature and Salah was next up, dragging wide after half an hour.

Nunez’s movement was causing Villa serious issues and Olsen – who hardly looked convincing deputising for World Cup winner Emi Martinez – turned his low effort wide.

But, from the resulting corner, the hosts failed to clear and Salah teed up Van Dijk to rifle in, via a small deflection off Konsa.

Nunez should have added a third before the break, instead steering at Olsen from close range, but a two-goal cushion gave the Reds a perfect second-half platform.

It was one which suddenly looked unstable when Watkins drilled into the corner seconds after the re-start, but was offside, and McGinn fluffed a stooping header.

Stefan Bajcetic scores
Stefan Bajcetic netted his first Liverpool goal to seal a 3-1 win (David Davies/PA)

Liverpool, though, should have killed the game after 50 minutes when Salah broke quickly from a Villa free-kick only for Olsen to deny him.

The Reds needed to calm the game as Villa remained a threat but they failed and Watkins pulled a goal back after 59 minutes, nodding in Douglas Luiz’s cross.

A frantic match moved up a notch with Villa Park reenergised but it was the erratic Nunez the next to miss when, put through by Salah, he dragged woefully wide of the far post with 15 minutes left.

Finally, Liverpool took the sting out of Villa and eventually ended their hopes with nine minutes left when Bajcetic showed impressive composure to round Olsen and squeeze a shot through Mings’ legs after Nunez’s cross.

