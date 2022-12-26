Eddie Nketiah caps Arsenal comeback with goal as leaders beat West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Nketiah caps Arsenal comeback with goal as leaders beat West Ham

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 10:13 pm Updated: December 26, 2022, 10:15 pm
Eddie Nketiah scored Arsenal’s third in his first start for the Gunners this season (Steven Paston/PA)
Eddie Nketiah scored on his first start for the Gunners this season (Steven Paston/PA)

Eddie Nketiah scored on his first start for Arsenal this season as the Premier League leaders completed a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham.

The hosts dominated possession in the first half but were frustrated as Said Benrahma’s spot-kick was the only goal at the break.

But the Gunners regrouped and Bukayo Saka struck the equaliser eight minutes after the restart before Gabriel Martinelli fired Arsenal ahead.

Nketiah’s goal in the 69th minute ensured the Gunners secured all three points and equalled their longest-ever Premier League home winning streak with their 10th straight victory at the Emirates.

As predicted, Nketiah started in place of Gabriel Jesus, who is sidelined with the injury he sustained while playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

Arsenal thought they had gone ahead inside five minutes when Saka found the back of the net, but the ball had taken a touch off Nketiah in the build-up, resulting in an offside call.

Martinelli then went on a fine run down the left before he was brought down by Jarrod Bowen, who was immediately booked. The Gunners were awarded the eighth-minute free-kick but could not make anything of it.

Arsenal squandered a good opportunity to pull ahead when Martin Odegaard attempted to set up a one-on-one for Granit Xhaka but instead overpowered his pass and the Switzerland skipper could not get to the ball before West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Said Benrahma
Said Benrahma fired West Ham ahead from the spot (Steven Paston/PA)

The Gunners, who dominated possession in the first period, continued to find themselves frustrated by the resilient visitors, who ultimately pulled ahead when William Saliba brought down Bowen just inside the area, clipping the West Ham forward’s left foot.

The referee pointed to the spot and Benrahma stepped up, firing into the back of the net as Aaron Ramsdale went to his left to open the scoring in the 27th minute.

The Gunners piled on the pressure with wave after wave of attack throughout the first 45 minutes, frequently finding themselves in the final third but ultimately producing nothing.

The first half ended in more frustration for the hosts when Odegaard fired a sharp left-footed strike that hit Aaron Cresswell, whose arm was raised as he made the block. Arsenal were initially awarded the handball, but a VAR check confirmed the ball had hit Cresswell’s head and ensured the Gunners went into the break 1-0 down.

Michail Antonio saw his attempt to double the Hammers’ lead shortly after the restart thwarted. Thomas Partey’s effort was then turned away at the right post and Fabianski blocked the resulting corner.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring (Steven Paston/PA)

The Gunners equalised in the 53rd minute when Odegaard’s effort instead found its way to the feet of Saka at the edge of the six-yard box. Saka wasted no time, slotting into the bottom left corner to level the scores.

Arsenal took the lead just six minutes later after a few quick touches found Martinelli at the left of the area and he beat Fabianski with a low effort at his near post.

Nketiah had enjoyed the vocal support of the Emirates crowd from kick-off and they were finally rewarded when Odegaard tapped the ball to the 23-year-old, who neatly pivoted around his marker before firing into the bottom corner as the elated fans chanted his name.

