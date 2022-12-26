It was kept secret – Mikel Arteta happy Gunners put on a show for Arsene Wenger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It was kept secret – Mikel Arteta happy Gunners put on a show for Arsene Wenger

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 11:39 pm Updated: December 27, 2022, 1:15 am
Mikel Arteta hopes Arsene Wenger's first trip back to the Emirates since leaving the club in 2018 was the first of many future visits by the former Arsenal boss (Steven Paston/PA)
Mikel Arteta hopes Arsene Wenger’s first trip back to the Emirates since leaving the club in 2018 was the first of many future visits by the former Arsenal boss (Steven Paston/PA)

Mikel Arteta hopes Arsene Wenger’s first trip back to the Emirates since leaving the club in 2018 was the first of many future visits by the former Arsenal boss.

Wenger’s appearance capped a brilliant Boxing Day for the Gunners faithful who watched their side complete a 3-1 comeback to beat struggling West Ham.

“There’s only one Arsene Wenger” erupted from the stands after Gabriel Martinelli pulled the hosts ahead in the second half en route to the hosts’ 10th straight top-flight home victory, equalling their all-time record.

“No, the players didn’t know,” said the current Gunners boss, who was also exalted with a chant of his own.

“We wanted to keep it quiet and allow that space for Arsene. A very special day, thank you so much to him for coming.

“Hopefully walking through the building he’s going to feel everything that he left here as well. His presence is something that has to be very, very attached to this football club so thank (him) for doing that because it means a lot for everybody at the club.

“I’ve been involved in the process (of bringing him) but it’s about him, the timing he needed to make that step and hopefully he’s going to leave here and be willing to spend more time with us and be around us because he is such an influence. For me personally, in my career, the way I see the game but as well for this football club.”

Arsenal threatened throughout the first half, dominating with 72 per cent of the possession, but were frustrated as Said Benrahma’s spot-kick was the only goal at the break.

The Gunners regrouped and Bukayo Saka struck the equaliser eight minutes after the restart before Martinelli fired Arsenal ahead.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring
Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring (Steven Paston/PA)

Eddie Nketiah, starting his first game for Arsenal in place of the injured Gabriel Jesus, had enjoyed the vocal support of the Emirates crowd from kick-off and they were finally rewarded when Martin Odegaard tapped the ball to the 23-year-old, who neatly pivoted around his marker before firing into the bottom corner as the elated fans chanted his name.

Arteta had not yet spoken to his predecessor as he addressed the media and admitted the victory, which extended his side’s Premier League lead to seven points, was an ideal conversation starter.

“Obviously it’s great,” he added. “Winning, my mood, it’s going to be much better to speak to him and be around the team.

“So, yeah, he picked the right moment, a really special day because Boxing Day is a beautiful day to play football and I thought the performance was at the level today that we deserve, and hopefully he will like it.”

West Ham boss David Moyes let out his frustration after a “soft” second-half display at the Emirates.

David Moyes
David Moyes thought West Ham were ‘soft’ in the second half (Steven Paston/PA)

He said: “We showed some good reliance and we were resolute in the first half.

“We did things we are actually quite good at and have been over the last few years that we can be tough and hard to beat. We did that but we didn’t do that in the second half.

“Arsenal played well in the first half, probably played as well in the first half as they did in the second half but we get soft in the second half and gave them opportunities to score.”

