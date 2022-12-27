Israeli doctors condemn hardliners’ call to cut healthcare for LGBT+ people

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Israel’s largest medical centre and healthcare workers from hospitals around the country have spoken out against remarks by allies of Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a law to allow discrimination against LGBT+ people in hospitals and businesses.

It was part of a backlash against remarks made this week by Religious Zionism politicians calling for legal discrimination against LGBT+ people.

Mr Netanyahu’s new government — the most religious and hardline in Israel’s history — is made up of ultra-Orthodox parties, an ultra-nationalist religious faction and his Likud party. It is to be sworn in on Thursday.

Earlier this week, two Netanyahu allies from the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism party called for change to an anti-discrimination law to permit businesses and doctors to deny service to LGBT+ people on the basis of religious belief.

Orit Struck, a Religious Zionist legislator, said her party wants to allow religious healthcare providers to refuse to treat LGBT+ patients “so long as there are enough other doctors to provide care”.

Sheba Medical Centre released a video of healthcare workers around the country saying “we treat everyone”. Similar statements were made by doctors and administrators at Rambam Medical Centre in Haifa and Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

Mr Netanyahu later criticised Ms Struck for her remarks, saying there would be no curtailing of LGBT+ rights under the new government.

Yated Neeman, a newspaper affiliated with one of the ultra-Orthodox parties in Mr Netanyahu’s coalition, published an editorial against the Religious Zionism politicians, saying they were “defaming Judaism worldwide” and branding the future government as “one that persecutes Arabs, minorities and discriminates against people on the basis of religion and more”.

Several Israeli companies said they would not work with businesses that discriminate against clients for religious reasons.

Bank Discount, Israel’s third largest bank, said its board had decided it “would not grant credit to businesses or bodies that discriminate against clients on the basis of religion, race, sex or sexual orientation”.

Wiz, an Israeli cybersecurity company, expressed “grave concern” over the Religious Zionism politicians’ remarks and said it would require companies hiring its services to commit not to discriminate against its clients.