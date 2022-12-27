James Ward-Prowse feels Southampton have ‘a lot of winnable games coming up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

James Ward-Prowse feels Southampton have ‘a lot of winnable games coming up’

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 11:07 am
James Ward-Prowse claimed Southampton’s consolation in a resounding Boxing Day defeat to Brighton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
James Ward-Prowse claimed Southampton’s consolation in a resounding Boxing Day defeat to Brighton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

James Ward-Prowse believes struggling Southampton face a series of “winnable games” in a critical spell of the season after slipping to the foot of the Premier League table.

Saints were jeered off at the end of each half as Nathan Jones’ first top-flight home game as manager ended in a dismal 3-1 defeat to Brighton.

Captain Ward-Prowse pulled a goal back for the hosts but Monday’s poor performance against the Seagulls was compounded by a host of calamitous errors.

Southampton return to action at Fulham on Saturday and also face fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, Everton and Wolves, plus Aston Villa and Brentford, during the next two months.

“Of course, we’re disappointed,” Ward-Prowse told Saints’ website.

“First game after the restart and we saw it as a good opportunity to be on the front foot and give everybody something to be excited about.

“I think we failed to implement the manager’s messages and that’s disappointing.

“This time of year gives you the opportunity to turn bad results around very quickly and it’s a definitive period of the season for us.

“There’s a lot of winnable games coming up but that’s down to us and it starts on the training pitch with the work we’re going to do with the manager.”

Poor goalkeeping from Gavin Bazunu, who also made a mistake in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Lincoln, allowed Adam Lallana to grab a soft opener against his former club, before Romain Perraud’s own goal put Brighton in a comfortable position at the break.

Solly March’s long-range stunner tightened Albion’s grip on the contest, prior to Ward-Prowse claiming a consolation by heading home on the rebound after his penalty was saved by Robert Sanchez.

“Two easy goals took the game away from us,” said the midfielder.

“Ultimately that’s the level of the Premier League. You give half chances or easy opportunities, and they take them.

“The manner in which we conceded the goals was the most disappointing thing and when you give them goals like that you give yourselves a mountain to climb.”

March’s thumping 25-yard strike was his first Premier League goal since November 2020.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi claimed before the World Cup break that the winger was capable of playing Champions League football.

The Italian believes March can become more influential for Albion and urged him to have greater faith in his ability.

“I don’t know if I am helping him but I have a big confidence (in him),” said De Zerbi, whose side sit seventh ahead of hosting leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

“I trust him a lot and I want always more because I think he’s a good player.

“He can play better, he can improve. He can be more important for us. I want him to believe more in himself.”

Asked which areas of his game March can develop, De Zerbi replied: “I think he can score more, he can choose the best solution in the last 20 metres.

“Only this but it’s a big work this big improvement. But I want to help him because if I help him, he helps me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented