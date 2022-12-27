More snow in store for Buffalo after blizzard ‘for the ages’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More snow in store for Buffalo after blizzard ‘for the ages’

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 1:35 pm Updated: December 27, 2022, 5:37 pm
Tommy Roetzer digs out his driveway on West Delavan Street in Buffalo, New York (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)
Tommy Roetzer digs out his driveway on West Delavan Street in Buffalo, New York (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

Storm-battered Buffalo was braced for fresh snow while still counting fatalities and trying to recover from the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations.

Mayor Byron Brown’s office announced seven additional storm-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing Buffalo’s total to 27, along with at least seven suburban fatalities.

The toll surpasses that of the historic blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in a region known for harsh winter weather.

Workers use heavy equipment to clear snow from Richmond Avenue in Buffalo, New York
Workers use heavy equipment to clear snow in Buffalo, New York (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

The National Weather Service predicted that up to two inches (2.5cm to 5cm) of snow could fall on Tuesday in Erie County, which includes Buffalo, the second-largest city in New York, with about 275,000 residents.

While this is nothing like the storm that dropped more than four-feet of snow in some places starting on Christmas Eve, “any additional snowfall that Buffalo may continue to have today is going to be impactful”, said lead forecaster Bob Oravec.

“The biggest impact is going to be how it hinders the removal of the previous snowfall,” he said.

The rest of the United States was also reeling from the ferocious winter storm, with at least an additional two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the country, and power cuts in communities from Maine to Washington state.

Neighbours gather around a fire pit after clearing snow in Buffalo, New York
Neighbours gather around a fire pit after clearing snow in Buffalo (Carolyn Thompson/AP)

In Buffalo, the dead people were found in cars, homes and snowbanks. Some had died while shovelling snow, others when emergency crews could not respond in time to medical crises.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz called the blizzard “the worst storm probably in our lifetime”, even in an area known for heavy snow.

President Joe Biden offered federal assistance on Monday to hard-hit New York, while Governor Kathy Hochul toured the aftermath in Buffalo — her hometown — and called the blizzard “one for the ages”. Almost every fire engine in the city had become stranded on Saturday, she said.

Ms Hochul, a Democrat, noted that the storm had come a little over a month after the region was inundated with previous “historic” snowfall.

Between the two storms, snowfall totals were not far off the 95.4 inches (242cm) the area normally sees in an entire winter season.

Neighbours help push a motorist stuck in the snow in Buffalo
Neighbours help push a motorist stuck in the snow in Buffalo (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

The National Weather Service said the snow total at Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 49.2 inches (1.25 metres) on Monday. Officials said the airport would be shut through to Wednesday morning.

Nearly 2,900 domestic and international US flights had been cancelled on Tuesday, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Transportation said it would look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that had left travellers stranded at airports across the country amid the winter storm. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights, but Southwest was by far the most impacted.

State and military police were later sent to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads.

Amid some signs of progress — suburban roads reopened and emergency response service was restored — Mr Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections to enforce a ban on driving within the city.

Speaking at a news conference, he said: “Too many people are ignoring the ban.”

