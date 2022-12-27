Ukraine must demilitarise or Russia ‘will solve the issue’, says Lavrov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine must demilitarise or Russia ‘will solve the issue’, says Lavrov

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 3:25 pm Updated: December 27, 2022, 6:27 pm
Ukrainian servicemen hold a flag over the coffin of a comrade during a funeral ceremony in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that Ukraine must meet Moscow’s demand for “demilitarisation” and “denazification”, as well as the removal of the military threat to Russia, or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue”.

Mr Lavrov also accused the West of fuelling the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, and said that it depended on Kyiv and Washington how long the conflict – which started on February 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine – would last.

“As for the duration of the conflict, the ball is on the side of the (Kyiv) regime and Washington that stands behind its back,” Mr Lavrov told the state Tass news agency.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said ‘the risk that the situation could spin out of control remains high’ (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)

“They may stop senseless resistance at any moment.”

In an apparent reaction, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that “Russia needs to face the reality”.

“Neither total mobilisation, nor panicky search for ammo, nor secret contracts with Iran, nor Lavrov’s threats will help,” he said.

“Ukraine will demilitarise the RF (Russian Federation) to the end, oust the invaders from all occupied territories. Wait for the finale silently … ”

Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their comrade during a funeral ceremony in Kyiv
Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their comrade during a funeral ceremony in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

A day earlier, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Associated Press in an interview that his government wanted a summit to end the war but that he did not anticipate Russia taking part.

Mr Kuleba said Ukraine wanted a “peace” summit within two months with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres acting as mediator.

But he also said that Russia must face a war crimes tribunal before before his country directly talks with Moscow.

Both statements illustrate how complex and difficult any attempts to end the war could be.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba
Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said his government wanted a summit to end the war (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukraine has said in the past that it would not negotiate with Russia before the full withdrawal of its troops, while Moscow insisted its military gains and the 2014 annexation of the Crimea Peninsula could not be ignored.

Meanwhile, fierce fighting continued on Tuesday in the Russia-claimed Donetsk and Luhansk regions that have recently been the scene of the most intense clashes.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said that Russian forces were trying to encircle the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, but without success.

Heavy battles were also under way around the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region
Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region (Libkos/AP)

In the partially occupied southern Kherson region, Russian forces shelled Ukrainian-held areas 40 times on Monday, wounding one person, Ukrainian authorities said.

The city of Kherson itself — which Ukraine retook last month in a major win — was targeted 11 times, regional administrator Yaroslav Yanushevich said.

Since its initial advances at the start of the war 10 months ago, Russia has made few major gains, often pummelling Ukraine’s infrastructure instead and leaving millions without electricity, heating and hot water amid winter conditions.

Mr Lavrov did not specify how the Russian army would achieve its goals of demilitarising and denazifying Ukraine — which was Russia’s stated goal when the invasion started.

The reference to “denazification” comes from Russia’s allegations that the Ukrainian government is heavily influenced by radical nationalist and neo-Nazi groups. The claim is derided by Ukraine and the West.

Mr Lavrov warned that further Western support for Ukraine could lead to direct confrontation.

“We keep warning our adversaries in the West about the dangers of their course to escalate the Ukrainian crisis,” he said.

He added that “the risk that the situation could spin out of control remains high”.

Russian president Vladimir Putin
Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning oil exports to certain countries (Alexey Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“The strategic goal of the US and its Nato allies is to win a victory over Russia on the battlefield to significantly weaken or even destroy our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday banning oil exports to countries that support a 60 US dollars-per-barrel price cap that was declared by the European Union and G7 countries in a bid to reduce Moscow’s revenue during wartime.

The ban takes effect in February and will run through July.

The price cap is higher than the figure Russian oil has sold for in recent weeks, so the potential effects of Mr Putin’s ban are uncertain.

