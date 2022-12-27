Graham Potter hoping for good news after Reece James suffers fresh injury scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter hoping for good news after Reece James suffers fresh injury scare

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 8:47 pm Updated: December 27, 2022, 11:53 pm
Chelsea’s Reece James shakes hands with manager Graham Potter after walking off the field injured (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea boss Graham Potter is concerned that Reece James has suffered a recurrence of the injury which ruled him out of the World Cup.

England full-back James looked distraught as he received treatment on the same knee he injured in October during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

There are now fears Chelsea could be without one of their key players for another extended spell.

Chelsea had cruised into a 2-0 lead after just 24 minutes through goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

But after James went off, seven minutes into the second half, Bournemouth threatened to get back into the match.

“Reece was playing well and him going off probably affects the stadium, the team,” added Potter.

“There’s going to be concern, worry, and we wanted to hold onto the win.

“He is a world-class player. You see it from the outside but not till you work with him you see how good he is.

“He could play in any team in the world, and any team would miss him.”

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz (left) and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly battle for the ball
Bournemouth were toppled by the Blues (John Walton/PA)

Bournemouth had won on three of their last five visits to Stamford Bridge, but despite some late pressure on the Chelsea goal they never looked like repeating the feat in Gary O’Neil’s first match as permanent manager.

O’Neil said: “We struggled to get to grips with how they started a little bit. The start kills us really, it’s difficult at that point to wrestle your way back into it.

“When you’re 2-0 down at Chelsea and they are passing the ball around like they were it would have been easy for it to get to three, four or five, so there are lots of positives as well from the second half.”

