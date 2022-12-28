Iraqi firms violating international trademarks face crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iraqi firms violating international trademarks face crackdown

By Press Association
December 28, 2022, 5:32 pm
A woman walks by an unlicensed Starbucks cafe in Baghdad (Ali Abdul Hassan/AP)
A woman walks by an unlicensed Starbucks cafe in Baghdad (Ali Abdul Hassan/AP)

Iraq’s prime minister has ordered a crackdown on local businesses operating under the names of international brands without legal permission.

The move by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani comes after the Associated Press reported last week that Iraq has become a major centre of trademark violations and piracy.

In one prominent example, a chain of fake Starbucks has been operating under the international coffee company’s logo in Baghdad.

Starbucks filed a lawsuit in an attempt to shut down the trademark violation but the case was halted after the owner allegedly threatened lawyers hired by the coffee company.

Amin Makhsusi, the owner of the fake branches, admitted to the AP that he operated the stores without a licence from Starbucks but denied making threats. He said he had first tried to obtain a licence legally, but after being turned down, decided to open the store anyway.

Iraq Trademark Piracy
People sit in an unlicensed Starbucks cafe in Baghdad (Ali Abdul Hassan/AP)

A statement from Mr al-Sudani’s office said that trademark infringements are “a violation of the law, and a crime that harms the business environment and foreign investments” as well as harming “Iraq’s reputation and its ability to attract major companies and institutions with internationally registered brands and trademarks”.

It said that Iraqi authorities had taken “legal measures” against a number of businesses found to be operating under fake trademarks, but did not specify which ones.

Asked whether the government had ordered the “Starbucks” stores to be shut down, Yahia Rasool, a spokesperson for Mr al-Sudani, declined to comment beyond the statement issued by his office.

At one of the unauthorised “Starbucks” branches in Baghdad, the signs bearing the logo had been removed from the storefront by Wednesday and the main entrance was shut by a roll-down metal cover.

However, another door remained open and the shop was still doing business inside, serving coffee in Starbucks-brand paper cups.

Mr Makhsusi told AP that the stores had taken down the “Starbucks” signs and logos under orders from security officials but that they were still selling the stock of Starbucks coffee and cups, bought retail, which they had to “get rid of”.

The chain will change its name, he said, to be able to operate legally.

However, the issue of counterfeiting and piracy in Iraq goes beyond coffee.

The broadcaster beIN has sent cease-and-desist letters to Earthlink, Iraq’s largest internet service provider, alleging that a free streaming service offered to its subscribers is composed almost entirely of pirated content.

And at least two US pharmaceutical companies have approached the US Chamber of Commerce with complaints that their trademark was being used to sell counterfeit life-saving medication by Iraqi companies.

