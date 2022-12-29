A star is born in Sweden, greatness is sealed in Mexico – Pele at the World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A star is born in Sweden, greatness is sealed in Mexico – Pele at the World Cup

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 7:18 pm
Pele won three World Cups with Brazil (PA)
Pele won three World Cups with Brazil (PA)

Pele has died at the age of 82.

The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.

Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.

Sweden 1958

Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.

His first goal came in the 1-0 quarter-final win over Wales and he scored a hat-trick in the semi-final against France.

Aged 17 years and 239 days, Pele became the youngest player to appear in a World Cup final and scored twice – the first with a flick over a defender and volley into the corner of the net – as Brazil beat hosts Sweden 5-2.

Chile 1962

By now Pele had star billing but, while Brazil retained the trophy, their talisman missed most of the tournament through injury.

He set up one goal and scored a memorable second, surging past four defenders, in the first game against Mexico but tore a thigh muscle against Czechoslovakia which brought a premature end to his World Cup.

Instead Garrincha inspired Brazil to glory as they beat the Czechs 3-1 in the final.

England 1966

Pele is helped from the pitch by Brazil team doctor Hilton Gosling (left) and coach Americo (right) after he is injured against Portugal
Pele is helped from the pitch by Brazil team doctor Hilton Gosling (left) and coach Americo (right) after he is injured against Portugal (PA).

Brazil travelled to England with high hopes of a hat-trick of triumphs but Pele was singled out for some brutal treatment in the first match against Bulgaria.

He found the net with a free-kick, becoming the first man to score in three successive tournaments.

Pele missed the subsequent defeat to Hungary as a result of his injuries but was brought back to face Portugal, who dished out some more horror tackles as Brazil were effectively kicked out of the tournament.

Mexico 1970

Pele had vowed never to play in the World Cup again but changed his mind and was rewarded with a third winners’ medal.

He almost scored from the halfway line against Czechoslovakia and brought an unforgettable save from Gordon Banks against England as Brazil swept all aside, culminating in a 4-1 mauling of Italy in the final.

Pele’s perfectly-weighted pass to Carlos Alberto for Brazil’s fourth goal rounded off one of the all-time great moves, executed by arguably the finest team in World Cup history.

