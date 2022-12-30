‘The greatest of all time’ – Tributes paid after Pele dies aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The greatest of all time’ – Tributes paid after Pele dies aged 82

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 4:32 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 6:18 am
Brazil great Pele, who won the World Cup three times, died in hospital having been in hospital in Sao Paulo on Thursday (Julien Behal/PA)
England World Cup winners Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff Hurst joined the tributes as the football world paid respects to Pele following the death of the Brazil great at the age of 82.

Pele, who won the World Cup three times, died on Thursday having been in hospital in Sao Paulo since late November.

As tributes poured in from across the world for the player widely regarded as the best to have graced the game, the Brazilian government announced a three-day national period of mourning.

Hurst – who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 final victory over West Germany at Wembley – and former Manchester United midfielder Charlton both played against Pele in the group stage of the 1970 World Cup, with Brazil winning 1-0 in Guadalajara.

“I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside),” Hurst said on Twitter.

“For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.”

Charlton also played against Pele at the 1958 and 1962 World Cup finals.

“Pele was a truly magical footballer and a wonderful human being,” he said on the Manchester United website.

“It was an honour to have shared a pitch with him and I send my sincerest condolences to his family, friends and the Brazilian people.”

Wembley Stadium’s arch is lit up in the colours of Brazil following the death of Pele
Wembley Stadium’s arch was lit up in the colours of Brazil following the news of Pele’s death (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

The official England Twitter account posted a picture of Pele exchanging shirts with Bobby Moore after their meeting at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, while the Football Association lit up the Wembley arch in Brazil colours as a tribute.

England captain Harry Kane also paid tribute on Twitter. “Pele was a true inspiration and one of the greatest to ever play the game. Rest in peace,” the Tottenham forward wrote.

Pele was a prodigious scorer of goals, and is credited with 1,281 of them across the length of his career by the official FIFA website.

A tweet from the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) read simply “King Pele”, accompanied by three crown emojis.

Santos, Pele’s former club in Brazil, announced his funeral will take place on Monday and Tuesday, with the public able to pay their final respects at the Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.

Pele’s coffin will be taken straight from the Albert Einstein Hospital to the stadium and laid in the centre of the pitch, with the public wake expected to begin from 10am local time until Tuesday morning.

There will then be a funeral cortege through the streets of Santos, passing in front of the home of Pele’s 100-year-old mother, Celeste, ahead of a private burial to take place at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica which only family will attend.