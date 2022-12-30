Pele, Gordon Banks and that save

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Pele, Gordon Banks and that save

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 4:38 am
Gordon Banks denied Pele (PA)
Gordon Banks denied Pele (PA)

Pele scored more than 1,000 goals – but it is the one denied to him by England goalkeeper Gordon Banks which has stood the test of time as one of the World Cup’s most famous moments.

Pele, who has died aged 82, was at the height of his powers when Brazil’s mesmerising team faced defending champions England in the sweltering heat of Guadalajara during the group stage of the 1970 World Cup.

The contest, viewed at the time as the final which might have been, was edged by Jairzinho’s goal on the hour.

It was, though, Banks’ brilliance in denying Pele what looked a certain goal during the first half which would see both men forever linked in football folklore.

Defender Carlos Alberto released Jairzinho to sprint down the right and the winger rounded Terry Cooper before clipping a perfectly-weighted cross into the England area.

Pele rose majestically and sent a bullet header down towards the corner, the ball kicking up off the hard Mexican turf and looking destined for the back of the net.

The Brazilian was ready to celebrate, but Banks somehow flung himself across the goal to his right and with his right hand pushed the ball over the crossbar.

At the time, the 1966 World Cup winner did not realise just what significance those few seconds would go on to have – imprinted on the memory of all who witnessed the save and the generations since who have watched the footage.

Pele paid a personal tribute to Banks following the death of the former Leicester and Stoke goalkeeper in February 2019, again recalling the moment which continued to bind them together so many years later.

“The save was one of the best I have ever seen – in real life and in all the thousands of games I have watched since,” the Brazilian said in a post on his official social media accounts at the time.

“When you are a footballer, you know straight away how well you have hit the ball. I hit that header exactly as I had hoped. Exactly where I wanted it to go. And I was ready to celebrate.

“But then this man, Banks, appeared in my sight, like a kind of blue phantom, is how I described him. He came from nowhere and he did something I didn’t feel was possible. He pushed my header, somehow, up and over.

Gordon Banks and Pele (PA)
Gordon Banks always shared a joke with Pele over his save at the 1970 World Cup (Dave Thompson/PA)

“And I couldn’t believe what I saw. Even now when I watch it, I can’t believe it. I can’t believe how he moved so far, so fast.

“I scored so many goals in my life, but many people, when they meet me, always ask me about that save.

“While it was indeed phenomenal, my memory of Gordon is not defined by that – it is defined by his friendship. He was a kind and warm man who gave so much to people.

“So I am glad he saved my header – because that act was the start of a friendship between us that I will always treasure. Whenever we met, it was always like we had never been apart.”

Pele described his old friend as “a goalkeeper with magic” and also “a fine human being”. It was a mutual respect shared.

Banks attended a tribute night to Pele in London held by the Football Writers’ Association during January 2018, which the Brazilian had been unable to attend as guest of honour because of health issues.

Former England number one Banks was in no doubt where Pele ranked among his generation.

“He was a superb player, something special,” Banks said in an interview on the FWA website. “I played against some great players, and he was the best player I ever played against.

“He just seemed to know everything about the game and brought in these new things which he had done himself, so all of that shows you just what skills he had got.”

Pele and Gordon Banks at Wembley (PA)
Pele and Gordon Banks shared a life-long friendship (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Banks could still recall the finer details of just how we went about pulling off what many believe remains the best save of all time.

“When we had training sessions (in Mexico), I noticed that when the ball was dropping in front of me, it was kicking up, not staying low like it did in England,” he said.

“I stopped back to do some extra shooting training to help me get used to it and that helped me make the save.”

Reflecting on the moment itself, Banks added: “Pele was around the penalty spot when the guy crossed it from the wing and I knew he was going to get up to it, because he could jump really high.

“I knew that I had to come off the line to narrow the angle, then once Pele had punched it with his head down to my right-hand side, I knew I had to get over there very quickly.

“The ball was going in and as I dived I had to anticipate how high it was going to come up from the hard surface.

“As I reached across, I got it right, the ball hit the top of my hand and went off…but honestly, I thought it was a goal.

“I hit the floor and turned around, I saw the ball bounce behind the goal – and I thought to myself, ‘Oh, Banksy, you lucky t***’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Pele, Gordon Banks and that save
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented