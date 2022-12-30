Japan tests all China arrivals for Covid amid surging cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japan tests all China arrivals for Covid amid surging cases

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 7:56 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 10:40 am
People wearing face masks flock to a shopping street famous for a year-end shopping before New Year holidays in Tokyo, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Japan on Friday started requiring Covid-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China (Hiro Komae/AP/PA)
People wearing face masks flock to a shopping street famous for a year-end shopping before New Year holidays in Tokyo, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Japan on Friday started requiring Covid-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China (Hiro Komae/AP/PA)

Japan started requiring Covid-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China on Friday as an emergency measure against surging infections there and as Japan faces rising case numbers and deaths at home.

Japan reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, one day after reaching an earlier single-day record of 415 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

The numbers are higher than the daily deaths at the peak of an earlier wave in August, when they exceeded 300. Experts say the reason for the latest increase is unclear but could be linked to deaths from the worsening of chronic illnesses among elderly patients.

Japan tightened its border measures on Friday, making the antigen test that was already conducted on entrants suspected of having Covid-19 mandatory for all people arriving from mainland China.


Travellers at a departure lobby of Haneda airport in Tokyo on Thursday when Japan reported a record 420 single-day coronavirus deaths (Kyodo News via AP/PA)

Those who test positive will be quarantined for up to seven days at designated facilities and their samples will be used for genome analysis.

The measures began ahead of the New Year holidays marked by travel and parties. Direct flights between China and Japan will be limited to four major Japanese airports for now, government officials said.

Flights from Hong Kong and Macao will be allowed to land at three other airports — New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Fukuoka Airport and Naha Airport in Okinawa — provided there are no passengers who have been to mainland China within seven days prior to the flight.

Hong Kong authorities called the restrictions “unreasonable” and requested Japanese authorities to withdraw them. Prior to adding the three airports for flights from Hong Kong and Macao, authorities said that 60,000 travellers and some 250 flights would be affected between December and January 2023.

Japan earlier this year stopped requiring Covid-19 tests for entrants who had at least three shots — part of the country’s careful easing of measures after virtually closing its borders to foreign tourists for about two years.

This year’s holiday season is the first without virus restrictions other than recommendations for mask wearing and testing since the pandemic.

The country is now reporting about 200,000 known daily cases.

At a meeting earlier this week, experts cautioned that the rapid spread of flu this winter also has the potential to add pressure to medical systems.

China recently reversed its anti-virus controls that kept the country in isolation for nearly three years and announced this week plans to reissue passports and visas for overseas trips. This could send many Chinese abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday in January, raising concerns about the possible spread of the virus.

India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan have also responded to the Chinese wave of infections by requiring virus tests for visitors from China. The United States said on Wednesday it would require testing of all travelers from China beginning January 5.

On Friday South Korea announced that it will also require travellers from China to show negative PCR test results within 48 hours or rapid antigen tests within 24 hours of their departures, beginning on January 5.

Effective from Monday, all visitors from China will be also required to take PCR tests within a day of arriving in South Korea, said Jee Youngmee, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

South Korea will also restrict the number of flights from China and restrict short-term visas for Chinese nationals, except for those visiting for diplomatic, essential business or humanitarian reasons, at least until the end of February.

China had stopped issuing visas to foreigners and passports to its own people at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the body needs more information on the severity of the outbreak in China.

“In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations,” he said on Friday on Twitter.

“In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the Covid-19 situation on the ground in China, WHO needs more detailed information.”


