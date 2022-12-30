More victims recovered from Cambodia hotel casino blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More victims recovered from Cambodia hotel casino blaze

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 8:12 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 2:36 pm
Cambodian and Thai rescue experts walk through a ruined building for a searching operation at the scene of a massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino in Poipet, west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Heng Sinith/AP/PA)


The confirmed death toll from a massive fire at a casino hotel complex in western Cambodia rose to 26 as the search for victims ended.

The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet on the Thai border started around midnight on Wednesday and was extinguished more than 12 hours later on Thursday afternoon.

By Friday afternoon, 26 bodies had been recovered from the site, according to Sek Sokhom, head of Banteay Meanchey province’s information department. He said six bodies were found on Friday morning, some in their rooms and others on stairways.

Cambodia Hotel Fire
A Thai Buddhist monk visits the scene of a massive fire at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in Poipet, west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Heng Sinith/AP/PA)

The Grand Diamond City casino complex has 500 employees, and it had 1,000 customers on Wednesday, according to a report from Soth Kimkolmony, a spokesperson for Cambodia’s National Committee for Disaster Management. It was unclear how many were present when the fire broke out, and how many managed to flee to safety.

An accurate toll of the casualties had been hard to obtain since many of those saved were rushed across the border for treatment in neighbouring Thailand, which has better medical facilities.

Thai and Cambodian rescue teams have been working side by side in searching the 17-story complex, but paused their efforts overnight at the dangerously damaged site.

Many of those inside, both customers and staff, were from neighbouring Thailand, which sent firetrucks and emergency workers to help.

Seventeen of the dead were from Thailand, one each from Nepal, Malaysia and China, and six bodies were yet to be identified, Banteay Meanchey province Governor Um Reatrey said.

Cambodia Hotel Fire
The Cambodian International Border Gate close to the Grand Diamond City casino (Heng Sinith/AP/PA)

An initial investigation found that the fire may have been caused by New Year’s holiday decorations that drew too much electricity, causing wires to overheat and burn, local authorities said.

Khmer Times, a Cambodian English-language news website, quoted Poipet city governor Keat Hul describing the chaos when the fire broke out.

“Hotel and casino workers used fire extinguishers to stop the fire but to no avail. People were panicking and rushing about everywhere but mainly for the nearest exit,” he said. “I was told that there was a stampede out at the main entrance when black smoke was billowing through the building.”

He was quoted saying he believed many of the deaths came from smoke inhalation and some people died when they leapt from higher levels to escape the flames.

Poipet in western Cambodia is a site of busy cross-border trade and tourism opposite the city of Aranyaprathet in more affluent Thailand.

Casinos are illegal in Thailand. Many Thais visit neighbouring countries such as Cambodia — a popular tourist destination with convenient international connections — to gamble. Poipet has more than a dozen casinos.

The Grand Diamond City casino is just a short walk from the border checkpoint with Thailand and popular with customers who make the four-hour drive from the Thai capital, Bangkok.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen made his first public comments on the tragedy in remarks to villagers Friday morning at a road repair ceremony in the southern province of Kampot.

He expressed his condolences and said the incident showed that all tall buildings in the country must have sufficient equipment to fight fires. He also gave thanks to all the people who worked in the rescue effort, including those from Thailand.

