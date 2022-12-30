US says Chinese fighter jet could have caused air collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US says Chinese fighter jet could have caused air collision

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:00 am
A Chinese J-11 military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait near Pingtan. The US military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea (Ng Han Guan/AP/PA)
A Chinese J-11 military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait near Pingtan. The US military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea (Ng Han Guan/AP/PA)

The US military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to manoeuvre to avoid a collision.

US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the incident occurred on December 21 when the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy J-11 flew in front of and within six metres (20 feet) of the nose of an RC-135, a type of large reconnaissance plane operated by the US Air Force.

The US plane was “lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace,” the statement said. Its pilot was forced to “take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision”.

China frequently challenges military aircraft from the US and its allies, especially over the strategically vital South China Sea, which China claims in its entirety. Such behaviour led to a 2001 in-air collision in which a Chinese plane was lost and pilot killed.

“The US Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law,” the statement said.

“We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law,” it said.

China resents the presence of US military assets in the South China Sea and regularly demands its ships and planes leave the area. The US says it is fully entitled to operate in and over the South China Sea and ignores the Chinese demands.

Such dangerous incidents persist despite US-China agreements on how to deal with unexpected encounters.

The US and others have also accused China of harassing military aircraft and ships in the East China Sea off the Chinese coast and as far away as the Horn of Africa, where China operates a naval base.

There was no immediate response to the latest US complaint from the PLA, the military wing of China’s ruling Communist Party.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin offered no details, but accused the US of posing “serious threats to China’s national security”, with its surveillance operations.

“China will continue to take necessary measures to firmly defend its sovereignty and security and work with regional countries to firmly defend the peace and stability of the South China Sea,” Mr Wang said at a daily briefing on Friday.

Mr Wang also renewed Beijing’s objections to US arms sales to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that Beijing threatens to bring under its control by force if necessary. Washington this week approved the sale of a 180 million dollar (£149 million) anti-tank system to Taiwan as the threat from China’s military rises.

Though the US has no formal ties with Taiwan in deference to Beijing, it is required by US law to ensure the island has the means to defend itself.

While Beijing has given Taiwan no deadline to accept its ultimatum, some US defence officials believe Chinese leader Xi Jinping has become more eager to force a military solution in the coming years.

The US “should stop arms sales and military contact with Taiwan and stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” Mr Wang said.

“China will take strong measures to firmly defend its sovereignty and security interests,” he said.

