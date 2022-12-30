Bolivia judge orders opposition head to be remanded in custody

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bolivia judge orders opposition head to be remanded in custody

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 1:30 pm
Inmates hold a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: “Camacho, we do not want you here in San Pedro”, during a protest against the possible transfer of Santa Cruz Gov. Luis Fernando Camacho to the detention facility in La Paz, Bolivia (Jose Lavayen/AP/PA)
A judge in Bolivia has ordered opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho is held in custody for four months of pretrial detention on terrorism charges.

After a virtual hearing that lasted more than seven hours, Judge Sergio Pacheco ordered Mr Camacho, who is also the governor of the Santa Cruz region, to be remanded in custody, agreeing with prosecutors that he was a flight risk and could obstruct an ongoing investigation.

Shortly after the ruling, video showed Mr Camacho being transferred to a high-security prison in Bolivia’s capital, La Paz, as the governor’s lawyers vowed to appeal.

By the time the judge issued his ruling, a 24-hour strike called for by Mr Camacho’s allies in Santa Cruz had started and road blockades were set up throughout the wealthy region that is widely considered to be Bolivia’s economic engine.

The judge rejected claims by Mr Camacho’s lawyers that the governor’s detention was illegal.

“I’ll never give up on this fight for Bolivia’s democracy,” Mr Camacho said during the virtual hearing that took place while he was held in a jail cell at a La Paz police station. “To the Bolivian people I say, we can’t let them impose a dictatorship like in Venezuela and Cuba.”

Mr Camacho, leader of the opposition alliance Creemos (“We Believe”), was detained on Wednesday on terrorism charges and taken to La Paz, a move that sparked protests that led to clashes with police and several public offices and cars being set on fire.

Women walk past police guarding the facility where Luis Fernando Camacho was kept in custody in La Paz, Bolivia (Juan Karita/AP/PA)

A minister in President Luis Arce’s administration also said his house was set on fire.

Allies of the right-wing opposition leader had characterised the detention as a “kidnapping”, claims that prosecutors rejected.

Protesters also took to the streets celebrating Mr Camacho’s arrest, calling it a key step to get justice for the victims of the 2019 political unrest that led to the resignation of then-President Evo Morales.

As tensions rose in Bolivia, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “concerned” about the situation in the South American country.

“He calls for calm and appeals to all political and social actors to exercise maximum restraint. He reiterates the importance of adhering to the rule of law and assuring due process and transparency in legal proceedings,” Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez, a spokesperson for the United Nations chief, said.

Prosecutors allege Mr Camacho orchestrated what they describe as a coup in 2019 following elections that the Organisation of American States said were marred by fraud.

Mr Morales, who leads the ruling left-wing Movimiento al Socialismo (Movement Toward Socialism), praised Mr Camacho’s detention and said “the courts should also indict Camacho’s accomplices, so these coup efforts won’t ever be repeated”.

Mr Camacho was detained for his repeated failure to appear for questioning by prosecutors, saying he was the victim of political persecution and did not have guarantees of fair treatment.

The Santa Cruz departmental prosecutor’s office burns as supporters of Luis Fernando Camacho protest in Santa Cruz, Bolivia (Ipa Ibanez/AP/PA)

The opposition has long disputed the government’s characterisation of the 2019 protests as a coup and instead argues that the events were legitimate political protests.

During the more than 20 days of protests, 37 people were killed in the streets during a process that led to the installation as interim president of Jeanine Anez, who is currently facing a 10-year prison sentence. Several opposition and military leaders are also behind bars and facing terrorism charges.

Opposition leaders have accused Mr Arce’s administration of using the courts to persecute political opponents.

Mr Camacho faces numerous accusations of wrongdoing, including for his role in leading a 36-day strike in Santa Cruz against the government this fall.

The action demanded taking a national census in 2023 that would likely give Santa Cruz more tax revenue and seats in Congress, and therefore more influence in the country’s political decisions.

