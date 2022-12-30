Erling Haaland ‘can do better’, Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City’s rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland ‘can do better’, Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City’s rivals

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 2:24 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 5:44 pm
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates against Leeds (Tim Goode/PA).
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates against Leeds (Tim Goode/PA).

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is convinced prolific striker Erling Haaland will get even better.

Haaland continued his stunning start at City with two more goals in the champions’ Premier League victory at Leeds on Wednesday.

The Norwegian’s double increased his tally to 26 goals in 20 matches in all competitions since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

It also took his haul in the Premier League to 20 in 14 appearances, making him the quickest player to reach that landmark.

Guardiola said: “If he breaks records and scores a lot of goals it’s good because it will help us to win games. When everyone performs to their best the team benefits.

“Since day one we are delighted not just with his goal contributions – that’s why he’s here – but for many things.

“Hopefully he can continue to improve as a football player because I feel he can do better. He’s young, we cannot forget that. I think he has the mindset to do it.”

City, who trail leaders Arsenal by five points, return to action as they host Everton on Saturday.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips, whose physical condition was criticised by Guardiola last week, could be in contention.

The England international was an unused substitute against former club Leeds in mid-week.

Guardiola said: “He’s coming back fit. He’s in the condition to train at a high level and we will decide when he plays.”

Julian Alvarez
Julian Alvarez has yet to return to Manchester following Argentina’s World Cup victory (Martin Rickett/PA).

One player who is not available as a result of his World Cup exertions is forward Julian Alvarez.

The striker has not yet returned to Manchester, having been given time off following his influential role in Argentina’s tournament triumph.

“He will come back soon,” said Guardiola. “After New Year’s Eve he will be here.”

Saturday’s encounter could see City come up against Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton striker has struggled with a number injury problems this season but could return as Frank Lampard’s side, who are just a point above the bottom three, target a shock win.

Guardiola said: “Unfortunately for him and for Everton he was injured for the last period.

“He could not bring consistency to his play, but when he is on top he is exceptional with long balls, second balls in the box. He’s a dangerous player.”

