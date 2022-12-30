Brentford pile misery on David Moyes as West Ham booed off in defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brentford pile misery on David Moyes as West Ham booed off in defeat

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 9:50 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 9:54 pm
Josh Dasilva (left) scored Brentford’s second goal in their win at West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham’s dismal season plumbed new depths after they were booed off following a 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford.

Goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva inflicted another damaging loss on David Moyes, whose side have now lost five consecutive Premier League matches.

Boss Moyes last week insisted the Hammers were not in a relegation battle, but he will now surely have to revise that opinion – if results elsewhere go against them over the weekend they could be bottom of the table on New Year’s Day.

Brentford, meanwhile, climbed to ninth, although their evening was soured when Toney left on a stretcher in stoppage time after landing awkwardly.

Moyes reacted to his side’s woeful run with a change of formation to a back five and Brazil playmaker Lucas Paqueta partnering Declan Rice in a deep-lying midfield role.

It could have been a very different evening had Rice opened the scoring in the fifth minute after former Bees winger Said Benrahma laid the ball back.

The England midfielder took aim from 20 yards and his curling effort clipped David Raya’s left-hand post.

West Ham United v Brentford – Premier League – London Stadium
Ivan Toney was taken off late on after the Brentford striker suffered an injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Moments later Craig Dawson headed a corner narrowly wide and Jarrod Bowen’s close-range shot was blocked by Ethan Pinnock.

It was a bright start from the beleaguered hosts, but they promptly fell behind to Brentford’s first attack of the match.

From a long Mathias Jensen throw-in, Pinnock nodded the ball on and Christian Norgaard’s volley was saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

But the rebound fell perfectly for Toney to poke home his 13th goal of the season.

West Ham came forward again and Gianluca Scamacca headed straight at Raya, who also saved well from Emerson Palmieri at his near post.

But, once more, against the run of play, the sucker punch came and Brentford doubled their lead when Toney flicked on a throw-in for Dasilva to chase.

The midfielder raced past Aaron Cresswell, who had a three-yard head start, before burying his shot past Fabianski.

There was still time for Paqueta to fizz a shot across goal and wide before the boos rang out at half-time.

The Hammers thought they had been handed a lifeline at the start of the second half when referee Darren England awarded a penalty after Bowen was tripped by Ben Mee.

But a VAR check showed the contact was outside the area and a free-kick was given, and duly wasted by Bowen.

At the other end, Fabianski saved from Saman Ghoddos and Toney hooked over from a corner as Brentford threatened to pile on the misery.

Late on, substitute Michail Antonio took an air shot and fell over, which rather summed up a disastrously bad night for Moyes and West Ham.

