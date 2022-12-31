North Korea fires three short-range missiles amid tensions over drone flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Korea fires three short-range missiles amid tensions over drone flights

By Press Association
December 31, 2022, 4:46 am Updated: December 31, 2022, 12:28 pm
North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in its latest weapons display on Saturday (Lee Jin-man/AP)
North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in its latest weapons display.

It came a day after rival South Korea launched a solid-fuelled rocket as part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability to better monitor the North.

Tensions between the rival Koreas rose earlier this week when South Korea accused North Korea of flying five drones across the rivals’ tense border for the first time in five years and responded by sending its own drones toward the North.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the three launches from an inland area south of Pyongyang, the North’s capital, on Saturday morning.

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s flags during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
It said the three missiles travelled about 220 miles before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. The estimated range suggests the missiles tested could target South Korea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff called the launches “a grave provocation” that undermines international peace, adding that it closely monitors North Korean moves in coordination with the United States and maintains a readiness to “overwhelmingly” deter any provocation by Pyongyang.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the launches highlight “the destabilising impact” of North Korea’s unlawful weapons programs and that the US commitments to the defence of South Korea and Japan “remain ironclad”.

Koreas Tensions
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol this week called for a stronger air defence and high-tech stealth drones to better monitor North Korea (Im Hun-jung/Yonhap via AP/PA)

Earlier on Saturday, Japan’s Defence Ministry also reported suspected ballistic missile firings by North Korea.

It was North Korea’s first missile launch in eight days and came five days after South Korea said it detected the North Korean drones, all presumed to be small surveillance drones, south of the border.

Before Saturday’s launches, North Korea had already test-fired more than 70 missiles this year. Many of them were nuclear-capable weapons designed to attack the US mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan.

This week, North Korea is under a major ruling party meeting in Pyongyang to review past policies and new policy goals for 2023.

It is highly unusual for North Korea to test-launch a missile when it holds a key meeting.

Later on Saturday, senior diplomats from South Korea, Japan and the United States jointly denounced the North’s launches after a phone call.

They agreed to reinforce their deterrence against North Korea and work together to achieve the North’s denuclearisation, according to the South Korean and Japanese foreign ministries.

