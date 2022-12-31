Demarai Gray’s superb strike earns Everton welcome point at Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Demarai Gray’s superb strike earns Everton welcome point at Manchester City

By Press Association
December 31, 2022, 5:20 pm Updated: December 31, 2022, 5:26 pm
Demarai Gray (left) earned Everton an unexpected draw at the Etihad Stadium (Tm Goode/PA)
Demarai Gray (left) earned Everton an unexpected draw at the Etihad Stadium (Tm Goode/PA)

Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser as struggling Everton ended 2022 by snatching an unexpected point against Manchester City.

Erling Haaland looked to have put champions City on course for victory in a scrappy Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium with his 27th goal in just 21 appearances for the club.

The prolific Norwegian struck in clinical fashion after 24 minutes but Gray responded with a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area just after the hour.

John Stones had earlier hit the post against his former club but Everton showed great resilience to hang on and limit City’s formidable Haaland-led attack.

It ended a run of four games without a win for the Merseysiders and eased some of the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

Haaland, as ever, had looked like he would make the difference early on. He required treatment after a clash with Ben Godfrey inside the first minute and, after he finally got back to his feet, it became apparent Everton had riled him.

The 22-year-old hardly lacks motivation but he seemed especially pumped up for this contest, getting involved in a running battle with James Tarkowski.

He threatened for the first time when he latched on to a fine through-ball from Kevin De Bruyne and rounded Jordan Pickford but fired into the side-netting.

Manchester City v Everton – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Erling Haaland has 27 goals in 21 appearances for City (Tim Goode/PA)

City claimed the lead when Riyad Mahrez slalomed his way through the area and pulled back for Haaland, who finished clinically on the turn.

Haaland was involved in another key moment just before the interval after being fouled by Godfrey outside the area.

Perhaps feeling aggrieved that some earlier decisions had gone against him, he celebrated the award of the free-kick with a double fist-pump. Just moments later he was booked for a rash challenge on Vitaliy Mykolenko as emotions got the better of him.

In between those incidents came the small matter of Stones heading against the woodwork from the set-piece expertly taken by De Bruyne.

Everton had welcomed Dominic Calvert-Lewin back into their side after a number of injuries but they struggled to provide him much service.

Idrissa Gana Gueye did curl in one dangerous cross but Calvert-Lewin was unable to make clean contact with his header.

The second half got off to a slow start, not helped by a lengthy hold-up for one of the assistant referees to have his communication equipment repaired.

When play restarted it was Everton who surprisingly clicked into gear first, bringing them an unlikely equaliser just after the hour.

Manchester City v Everton – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
The draw was a welcome result for Everton manager Frank Lampard (left) (Tim Goode/PA)

City backed off as Gray charged into the area, and although he slipped as he tried to cut back inside Manuel Akanji, he quickly regained his composure to curl a fine shot into the top corner.

Everton’s attempts to disrupt the flow of the game then began to frustrate City. De Bruyne shrugged off some crude challenges but Jack Grealish and Haaland got some rough treatment.

City piled on the pressure in the latter stages but Pickford saved well from Mahrez in a goalmouth scramble and numerous other attempts on goal were blocked.

With 11 minutes of stoppage time played, it was a nervy finish for the visitors but they held on with some dogged defending.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented