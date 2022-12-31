Mikel Arteta not getting carried away despite Arsenal’s Premier League lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta not getting carried away despite Arsenal’s Premier League lead

By Press Association
December 31, 2022, 9:44 pm Updated: January 1, 2023, 7:26 am
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans at full-time (Adam Davy/PA).
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans at full-time (Adam Davy/PA).

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insisted there was still a “long, long” way to go in the Premier League title race after the leaders ended the year seven points clear courtesy of a thrilling 4-2 win at Brighton.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli helped the Gunners tighten their stranglehold on top spot going into 2023.

The visitors led 3-0 and 4-1 at the Amex Stadium but survived a nervy finish after a VAR intervention prevented the Seagulls reducing the deficit to 4-3 with a minute to play.

A fifth consecutive top-flight success for the north London club saw them take full advantage of nearest rivals Manchester City and Newcastle being held to home draws earlier in the day.

Despite the healthy position, head coach Arteta, whose side host the third-placed Magpies on Tuesday, said his squad were not getting carried away.

“It’s still a long, long run to go,” he said of the title race.

“My excitement comes when I go in the dressing room and the players are talking about what they should have done better today.

“And that means that they know that we can still play better and be better, and against Newcastle we have to be better.

“(It was a) big win, really happy, a really tough place to come.”

Saka, Odegaard and Nketiah struck to leave Arsenal in a commanding position just two minutes into the second half.

Kaoru Mitoma reduced Albion’s deficit 25 minutes from time before Martinelli, aided by a wonderful Odegaard assist, looked to have put the result beyond doubt.

Gabriel Martinelli scores Arsenal's fourth goal at Brighton
Gabriel Martinelli scores Arsenal’s fourth goal at Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

But William Saliba’s error allowed 18-year-old Seagulls striker Evan Ferguson to claim a maiden Premier League goal and, with pressure building, the Gunners were relieved to be spared a grandstand finish after Mitoma had an 89th-minute effort disallowed on review for a marginal offside.

“I’ve seen it all in this league,” Arteta said of the late drama.

“I’ve been in this country for 20 years so I’ve seen it and I could expect that momentum shifts very quickly and it’s really difficult to stop it.

“Obviously the goal got disallowed and we had much more room to win the game, but you have to be prepared for that.

“You don’t come to this place with this team and get a comfortable win, it doesn’t happen.”

Brighton head coach Roberto Zerbi said: “It was a strange game.

“We suffered four goals in a strange way and at crucial moments, especially the first and last goals, but I think we played a good game against a fantastic team.

“I’m sad for the result, but not for the quality of our play, our attitude and our bravery.

“We closed the game with a lot of very young players, but I can’t say anything bad of them or the performance.

“We know Arsenal’s quality, they have fantastic players and a fantastic coach.”

