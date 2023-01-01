Pope holds New Year’s Day Mass as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pope holds New Year’s Day Mass as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 10:34 am Updated: January 1, 2023, 1:14 pm
Pope Francis holds New Year’s Day Mass in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Pope Francis holds New Year's Day Mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor’s passage to heaven as he presided over a special New Year’s Day Mass in St Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican.

The huge basilica will host Benedict’s coffin from Monday, and thousands of faithful are expected to attend the first of three days of viewing.

Benedict, 95, died on Saturday morning in the Vatican where he had lived since retirement. He was the first pope in centuries to resign, citing his increasing frailty.

On Sunday, Benedict’s body lay on a burgundy-coloured bier in the chapel of the monastery. He was dressed in a mitre, the headgear of a bishop, and a red cloak-like vestment. A rosary was placed in his hand.

Germany Obit Benedict XVI
A portrait of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter’s Cathedral in Regensburg, Germany, following his death at the age of 95 (Armin Weigl/dpa/AP)

Behind him – visible in photos released by the Vatican – was the chapel’s altar, and a decorated Christmas tree.

Francis looked weary and sat with his head bowed as Mass began on the first day of the year, an occasion the Catholic Church dedicates to the theme of peace.

He departed briefly from reading his homily, with its emphasis on hope and peace, to pray aloud for Benedict.

“Today we entrust to our Blessed Mother our beloved Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, so that she may accompany him in his passage from this world to God,” he said.

The pontiff will lead Benedict’s funeral on Thursday in St Peter’s Square.

That rite will be a simple one, the Vatican has said, in keeping with the wishes of Benedict, who for decades as a German cardinal had served as the Church’s guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy before he was elected pope in 2005.

Vatican Pope New Year
Pope Francis looked weary and sat with his head bowed during the New Year’s Day Mass in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Francis went to pay his respects to Benedict immediately after the retired pontiff died, after receiving a call from the Rev Georg Gaenswein, Benedict’s long-time secretary.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis stayed in Benedict’s monastery for quite some time before returning to the hotel that serves as his home, across the Vatican Gardens.

In the last few years, Francis has hailed Benedict’s decision to become the first pope to resign in 600 years and has made clear he would consider such a step himself.

Crippled by knee pain, the 86-year-old arrived in the basilica in a wheelchair on Sunday, before taking his place in a chair for the Mass, which was being celebrated by the Vatican’s secretary of state.

Pope Francis holds a Mass for the solemnity of St Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican
Pope Francis holds a Mass for the solemnity of St Mary at the beginning of the new year in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Francis, who has repeatedly decried the war in Ukraine and its devastation, recalled those who are victims of war, passing the year-end holidays in darkness, cold and fear.

“At the beginning of this year, we need hope, just as the Earth needs rain,” he said.

