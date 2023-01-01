Michael Neser’s juggling boundary catch in Big Bash League causes huge debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Neser’s juggling boundary catch in Big Bash League causes huge debate

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 12:30 pm
Michael Neser took a remarkable catch (John Walton/PA)
Michael Neser took a remarkable catch (John Walton/PA)

Michael Neser’s remarkable juggling boundary catch in the Big Bash League on Sunday caused huge debate as to whether it was a legitimate dismissal or a six.

When Jordan Silk carved Mark Steketee high towards the extra-cover boundary during Sydney Sixers’ game with Brisbane Heat, Neser took the catch and stumbled over the rope.

As he did so, he tried to flick the ball back but succeeded in only diverting it over the rope where he was forced to juggle again with his feet in the air before taking the catch on the field of play.

The TV umpire checked the dismissal and decided it was out, with Neser’s feet not touching the floor outside the rope when he had the ball in hand.

Neser told 7Cricket: “I knew (Matt) Renshaw did it a couple of years ago. I didn’t know if they had changed the rules so I thought I would give it a crack. Thankfully they didn’t change the rules.”

The catch cued a huge debate about the laws of the game, with many people believing it was a maximum and not the end of Silk’s 41 off 23 balls in the Sixers’ pursuit of 225.

England seamer Kate Cross tweeted: “I don’t understand how this has been given out.”

However, Australia all-rounder Chris Green tweeted: “Unbelievable catch! Huge moment in the game from Neser.”

The Sixers went on to lose by 15 runs at the Gabba.

