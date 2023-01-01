Ukraine hit by fresh Russian missile attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine hit by fresh Russian missile attacks

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 1:32 pm Updated: January 1, 2023, 3:22 pm
An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)
An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)

Ukrainians have woken up to a grim 2023, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year’s Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three.

Shortly after midnight, air raid alerts sounded in the capital Kyiv, followed by a barrage of missiles that interrupted Ukrainians’ small celebrations at home.

Ukrainian officials say Russia is now deliberately targeting civilians, seeking to create a climate of fear and destroy morale.

Many waking up on New Year’s Day, when Kyiv was largely quiet, savoured the snippets of peace.

“Of course it was hard to celebrate fully because we understand that our soldiers can’t be with their family,” Evheniya Shulzhenko said while sitting with her husband on a park bench overlooking the city.

But a “really powerful” end-of-year speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on New Year’s Eve lifted her spirits and made her proud to be Ukrainian, Ms Shulzhenko said.

She recently moved to Kyiv after living in Bakhmut and Kharkiv, two cities that have experienced some of the heaviest fighting of the war.

Multiple blasts rocked the capital and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday and through the night, wounding dozens.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene of an explosion in Kyiv on Saturday saw a woman’s body as her husband and son stood nearby.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two schools were damaged, including a nursery.

The strikes came 36 hours after widespread missile attacks Russia launched on Thursday to damage energy infrastructure facilities.

Saturday’s unusually quick follow-up alarmed Ukrainian officials.

Emergency workers arrive at a residential area hit during a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine
Emergency workers arrive at a residential area hit during a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Russia has attacked Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October, increasing the suffering of Ukrainians, while its ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance.

Night-time shelling in parts of the southern city of Kherson killed one person and blew out hundreds of windows in a children’s hospital, according to deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Ukrainian forces reclaimed the city in November after Russia’s forces withdrew across the Dnieper River, which bisects the Kherson region.

When shells hit the children’s hospital on Saturday night, surgeons were operating on a 13-year-old boy who was seriously wounded in a nearby village that evening, Kherson governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

The shelling blew out windows in the operating room, and the boy was transferred in serious condition to a hospital about 99 kilometres (62 miles) away in Mykolaiv.

Elsewhere, a 22-year-old woman died of wounds from a rocket attack in the eastern town of Khmelnytskyi, the city’s mayor said.

Instead of fireworks, Oleksander Dugyn said he and his friends and family in Kyiv watched the sparks caused by Ukrainian air defence forces countering Russian attacks.

“We already know the sound of rockets, we know the moment they fly, we know the sound of drones. The sound is like the roar of a moped,” said Mr Dugin, who was strolling with his family in the park. “We hold on the best we can.”

