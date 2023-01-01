Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 8:10 pm Updated: January 1, 2023, 9:38 pm
A police officer patrols the empty streets near Independence Square just minutes after midnight in Kyiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)
A police officer patrols the empty streets near Independence Square just minutes after midnight in Kyiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)

Ukrainians faced a grim start to 2023 as more Russian missile and drone attacks followed a New Year’s Eve assault which killed civilians across the country, authorities have reported.

Air raid sirens sounded in the capital shortly after midnight, followed by a barrage of missiles which interrupted the small celebrations residents held at home due to wartime curfews.

Moscow is deliberately targeting civilians along with critical infrastructure to create a climate of fear and destroy morale during the long winter months, Ukrainian officials said.

In a video address on Sunday night, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his citizens’ “sense of unity, of authenticity, of life itself”.

Local residents carry their belongings as they leave their home ruined in a Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine
Local residents carry their belongings as they leave their home ruined in a Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

The Russians, he said, “will not take away a single year from Ukraine. They will not take away our independence. We will not give them anything”.

Ukrainian forces in the air and on the ground shot down 45 Iranian-made explosive drones fired by Russia on Saturday night and before dawn on Sunday, Mr Zelensky said.

Another strike at noon on Sunday in the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed one person, according to the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Starukh.

But Kyiv was largely quiet and people there on New Year’s Day savoured the snippets of peace.

“Of course it was hard to celebrate fully because we understand that our soldiers can’t be with their family,” Evheniya Shulzhenko said while sitting with her husband on a park bench overlooking the city.

But a “really powerful” New Year’s Eve speech by Mr Zelensky lifted her spirits and made her proud to be Ukrainian, Ms Shulzhenko said.

A woman holds a sparkler as she dances in Sophia Square before curfew on New Year's Eve in Kyiv
A woman holds a sparkler as she dances in Sophia Square before curfew on New Year’s Eve in Kyiv (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

She recently moved to Kyiv after living in Bakhmut and Kharkiv, two cities that have experienced some of the heaviest fighting of the war.

Multiple blasts rocked the capital and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday and through the night, wounding dozens.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene of an explosion in Kyiv saw a woman’s body as her husband and son stood nearby.

Ukraine’s largest university, the Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv, reported significant damage to its buildings and campus.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two schools were damaged, including a nursery.

The strikes came 36 hours after widespread missile attacks Russia launched on Thursday to damage energy infrastructure facilities.

Saturday’s unusually quick follow-up alarmed Ukrainian officials.

Russia has carried out airstrikes on Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October, increasing the suffering of Ukrainians, while its ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance.

Nighttime shelling in parts of the southern city of Kherson killed one person and blew out hundreds of windows in a children’s hospital, according to deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Ukrainian forces reclaimed the city in November after Russia’s forces withdrew across the Dnieper River, which bisects the Kherson region.

When shells hit the children’s hospital on Saturday night, surgeons were operating on a 13-year-old boy seriously hurt in a nearby village that evening, Kherson governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

The boy was transferred in a serious condition to a hospital about 62 miles away in Mykolaiv.

An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv
An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv (Felipe Dana/AP)

Elsewhere, a 22-year-old woman died of wounds from a rocket attack on Saturday in the eastern town of Khmelnytskyi, the city’s mayor said.

Instead of New Year’s fireworks, Oleksander Dugyn said he and his friends and family in Kyiv watched the sparks caused by Ukrainian air defence forces countering Russian attacks.

“We already know the sound of rockets. We know the moment they fly. We know the sound of drones. The sound is like the roar of a moped,” said Dugin, who was walking with his family in the park.

“We hold on the best we can.”

While Russia’s bombardments have left many Ukrainians without heating and electricity due to damage or controlled blackouts meant to preserve the remaining power supply, Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator said on Sunday there would be no restrictions on electricity use for one day.

“The power industry is doing everything possible to ensure that the New Year’s holiday is with light, without restrictions,” utility company Ukrenergo said.

It said businesses and industry had cut back to allow the additional electricity for households.

Mr Zelensky, in his nightly address, thanked utility workers for helping to keep the lights on during the latest assault.

“It is very important how all Ukrainians recharged their inner energy this New Year’s Eve,” he said.

In separate tweets on Sunday, the Ukrainian leader also reminded the European Union (EU) of his country’s wish to join the bloc.

He thanked the Czech Republic and congratulated Sweden, which just exchanged the EU’s rotating presidency, for their help in securing progress for Ukraine’s bid.

Meanwhile, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance’s 30 members need to “ramp up” arms production in the coming months both to maintain their own stockpiles and to keep supplying Ukraine with the weapons it needs to fend off Russia.

The war in Ukraine, now in its 11th month, is consuming an “enormous amount” of munitions, Mr Stoltenberg told BBC Radio 4′s The World This Weekend in an interview which aired on Sunday.

“It is a core responsibility for Nato to ensure that we have the stocks, the supplies, the weapons in place to ensure our own deterrence and defence but also to be able to continue to provide support to Ukraine for the long haul,” he said.

Achieving the twin goals “is a huge undertaking. We need to ramp up production and that is exactly what the Nato allies are doing”, Mr Stoltenberg said.

The Nato chief said while Russia has experienced battlefield setbacks and the fighting on the ground appears at a stalemate, it “has shown no sign of giving up its overall goal of taking control over Ukraine”, he added.

“The Ukrainian forces have had the momentum for several months but we also know that Russia has mobilised many more forces. Many of them are now training.

“All that indicates that they are prepared to continue the war and also potentially try to launch a new offensive,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

He said what Ukraine can achieve during negotiations to end the war will depend on the strength it shows on the battlefield.

“If we want a negotiated solution that ensures that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent, democratic state in Europe, then we need to provide support for Ukraine now,” he said.

