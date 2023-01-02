Ukraine ‘downs 40 drones’ as Russia targets civilian infrastructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine ‘downs 40 drones’ as Russia targets civilian infrastructure

By Press Association
January 2, 2023, 10:20 am
A Ukrainian soldier watches a drone feed from an underground command center in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)
A Ukrainian soldier watches a drone feed from an underground command center in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)

Russia has deployed exploding drones in another night-time attack on Ukraine, officials said, as the Kremlin pressed its strategy of targeting civilian infrastructure to wear down resistance to its invasion.

The barrage was the latest in a series of relentless year-end attacks, including one that killed three civilians on New Year’s Eve.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday that 40 drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight. All of them were destroyed, according to air defence forces.

Vitali Klitschko
Vitali Klitschko (Niall Carson/PA)

He said 22 drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying region and 15 in neighbouring provinces.

Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in the attacks and an explosion occurred in one city district, Mr Klitschko said. It was not immediately clear whether that was caused by drones or other munitions.

A wounded 19-year-old man was taken hospital, the mayor added, and emergency power outages were under way in the capital.

In the outlying Kyiv region a “critical infrastructure object” and residential buildings were hit, governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Russia has carried out air strikes on Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “energy terrorism” as the aerial bombardments have left many people without heat amid freezing temperatures.

Ukrainian officials say Moscow is “weaponising winter” in its effort to demoralise the Ukrainian resistance.

Biden Budget
Volodymyr Zelensky (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Ukraine is using sophisticated western-supplied weapons to shoot down Russia’s missiles and drones, as well as send artillery fire into Russian-held areas of the country.

Moscow’s invasion launched on February 24 has stalled, putting pressure on President Vladimir Putin as his ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance.

He said in his new year address to the nation that 2022 was “a year of difficult, necessary decisions”.

He insists he had no choice but to send troops into Ukraine because it threatened Russia’s security — an assertion condemned by the West which says Moscow bears full responsibility for the invasion.

Russia is observing public holidays until January 8.

Drones, missiles and artillery shells launched by Russian forces also struck areas across Ukraine.

Five people were wounded in the Monday morning shelling of a Ukraine-controlled area of the southern Kherson region, governor Yaroslav Yanushevich said.

Russia Ukraine War
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Kyiv (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Russian forces attacked the city of Beryslav, he said, firing at a local market. Three of the wounded are in serious condition, he added.

Seven drones were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region, according to governor Vitali Kim, and three more in the south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a missile was also destroyed, according to Mr Reznichenko, who said energy infrastructure was being targeted.

Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported on Monday that 39 Iranian-made exploding Shahed drones were shot down overnight, as well as two Russian-made Orlan drones and an X-59 missile.

“We are staying strong,” the defence ministry tweeted.

A New Year’s Eve assault killed at least four civilians across the country, Ukrainian authorities reported, and wounded dozens. The fourth victim, a 46-year-old resident of Kyiv, died in hospital on Monday morning, Mr Klitschko said.

Multiple blasts rocked the capital and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday and through the night.

In Russia, a Ukrainian drone hit an energy facility in the Bryansk region which borders Ukraine, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Monday morning, and a village was left without power as a result.

