Ex-Top Gear host Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to ‘true talent and friend’ Ken Block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ex-Top Gear host Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to ‘true talent and friend’ Ken Block

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 1:36 pm
Rally star Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday (Audi)
Rally star Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday (Audi)

Former Top Gear presenter Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to American rally driver Ken Block as a “true talent and friend taken far too soon” following his death at the age of 55.

Block, who competed in the World Rally Championship and was named Rally America Rookie of the Year in 2005, died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday.

He was introduced to a mainstream British television audience in 2016 when he appeared in an episode of BBC’s Top Gear, driving around London with actor, and then-host, LeBlanc.

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, he wrote: “So saddened by the loss of Ken Block. A true talent and friend taken far too soon.

“You will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting you my friend. My condolences to your family.”

Fellow former host James May also paid tribute, writing: “RIP Ken Block, with thanks for some hilarious days out. Here’s the airfield drifting piece from years back.”

Paddy McGuinness, who currently hosts the motoring show alongside Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and Chris Harris, shared a video of Block driving through an industrial landscape.