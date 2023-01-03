Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after cardiac arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after cardiac arrest

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 7:18 pm
Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Damar Hamlin (Joshua A Bickel/AP)
Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Damar Hamlin (Joshua A Bickel/AP)

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in hospital after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin had CPR on the field after colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins before being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent the night in an intensive care unit.

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the Bills posted on their official Twitter account.

The Bills said earlier on Tuesday: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Bills players and staff were seen praying together on the field as an ambulance took 24-year-old Hamlin to hospital.

Hamlin’s team-mates were given a standing ovation by fans and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell soon announced that the game had been postponed following the incident.

An NFL update confirmed the fixture will not be finished this week but added the Bills’ clash against New England Patriots on Sunday is still scheduled to go ahead.

A statement said: “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA (NFL Players Association) leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the week 18 regular season schedule.”

There was an outpouring of emotion across the United States in response to the incident, with fans gathering outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to hold candlelit vigils for Hamlin.

His family said they were “deeply moved” by the displays of affection.

Fans gather outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center, holding a vigil for Damar Hamlin
Fans gathered outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to hold a vigil for Damar Hamlin (Jeff Dean/AP)

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” Hamlin’s family said in a statement.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organisation and to have their support. We also want to thank coach (Zac) Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

The incident sparked an astonishing surge in support for a charitable campaign set up by Hamlin two years ago to purchase toys for children in need.

Donations to the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive had skyrocketed past 4million US Dollars (£3.4million) as of late Tuesday afternoon in Britain and showed no sign of stopping.

The Pennsylvania native’s initial description of the drive – which Hamlin wrote in 2020 – reads: “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me.

“I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact.”

Messages of support for Hamlin poured in following the incident, which came in the penultimate week of the NFL’s regular season.

Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement: “First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time – what we can do is support one another.

“Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our home town. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount…and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.

“As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other.

“The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar.”

Higgins offered his “prayers and thoughts” to Hamlin and his family and added on Twitter: “I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.”

Bills quarter-back Josh Allen and Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, were also among those to send their support to Hamlin.

Buffalo are the only franchise to play in New York state and Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City, led the prayers for the player.

Adams said: “I’m asking all New Yorkers to join me in praying for Damar Hamlin, his family, his team-mates, and our brothers and sisters in Buffalo.”

Basketball star LeBron James also offered has prayers to Hamlin following the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, saying: “I wish nothing but the best for that kid, for the city of Buffalo, the franchise of the Bills, the rest of the NFL and the Bengals who were playing in that game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
8
2
Firefighters were called to an incident on Garthdee Drive, Aberdeen earlier today. Image: Google Maps
Firefighters attend scene on Garthdee Drive after gas canister explodes
3
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
The Ceiling of Lights have now been installed in two Abertdeen city centre streets, Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
‘Ceiling of lights’ installed in two Aberdeen city centre spots
7
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
8
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
9
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
10
The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick

More from Press and Journal

Pam Milne's eyebrows have been singed off after a gas canister exploded at a Nisa on Garthdee Drive. Image: Pam Milne and Google Maps.
Aberdeen woman's eyebrows are singed off after 'gas canister' bursts into flames at Garthdee…
Nairn County came out on top on derby day, beating Clach 2-0 at Grant Street Park. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Nairn County break into top-10 with derby win at Clach as goals are hailed…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre during the 6-1 defeat at Inverness. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Cove Rangers axe boss Jim McIntyre after just six months - with chairman Keith…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hails character after vital derby win against Deveronvale
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley (left) and Crewe Alexandra's Dan Agyei battle for the ball.
Dons January crystal ball: We take a look at what lies ahead for Aberdeen…
George Kindness spent 30 hours in a hospital corridor, but he and his wife have thanked staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for their compassion and diligence. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Staff were doing their utmost': Couple who spent 30 hours in hospital corridor praise…
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Victim of false rape claim tells how vengeful woman's lies ruined his life
Sadly, technology has made it easier than ever to develop a gambling habit (Image: RedPixel PL/Shutterstock)
Jamie Gillies: Government must follow through on gambling law reform promises
Figures reveal how many people have died on roads in the Highlands and Islands in the last decade. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Map shows the scale of fatal crashes in the Highlands and Islands in the…
Actor Matthew Macfadyen as John Stonehouse in the recent series (Image: ITV/PA)
James Millar: Turning past political scandal into entertainment is a bad move

Editor's Picks

Most Commented