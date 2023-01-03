Mikel Arteta furious with ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions in Newcastle draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta furious with ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions in Newcastle draw

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 10:54 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 8:53 am
Mikel Arteta felt Arsenal should have had two penalties (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta felt Arsenal should have had two penalties (Adam Davy/PA)

Mikel Arteta bemoaned two “scandalous” penalty decisions after Premier League leaders Arsenal missed the chance to move 10 points clear following a frustrating goalless draw with Newcastle.

The Gunners dominated proceedings at a sold-out Emirates Stadium but were unable to break down the division’s stingiest defence as they dropped points at home for the first time this season.

Manager Arteta was unhappy that Dan Burn escaped punishment for a second-half shirt pull on Gabriel Magalhaes, while his players surrounded referee Andrew Madley in added time following a possible handball in the box by Magpies substitute Jacob Murphy.

“I’m really proud, the way we played, the way we dominated the game, the approach that we had from the beginning,” said the Spaniard.

“We lacked that spark in the final third to find that opening, to find that right moment and extra pass and a little bit of finishing quality but we had a lot of situations in and around the box to do better.

“And then there were two scandalous penalties. Both of them. It is a penalty or not a penalty and they were both penalties.”

Eddie Nketiah was denied a late winner by a fine save from Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope before Granit Xhaka struck the ball against the arm of Murphy as a fractious encounter featuring nine yellow cards came to a controversial end.

Arsenal appeal for a penalty
Arsenal wanted a late penalty (Adam Davy/PA)

The stalemate moved Arsenal eight points clear, albeit that advantage could be cut to five when Manchester City travel to Chelsea on Thursday.

It was the first time the Gunners have failed to score this season.

“We wanted to win it and we still have that in the guts that we did more than enough and it merits a different result but we didn’t get it,” continued Arteta.

“And when you can’t win, (make sure you) draw. I think the team was on top of it, we were really chasing it, we really wanted it, you could see that the team was putting everything to take the three points.

“And we lacked that in the final third and we lacked two big decisions.”

Joe Willock and Ben White battle for the ball
Newcastle kept Arsenal at bay (Adam Davy/PA)

Newcastle remain third after becoming the first visiting team to take points off the Gunners since Brighton secured a 2-1 victory in north London in April.

The draw stretched the Magpies’ unbeaten run to 13 league matches on the back of a fourth successive clean sheet.

Manager Eddie Howe played down the hosts’ penalty appeals and said he had no problem with opposition coach Arteta following some heated touchline exchanges between the rival benches.

“I don’t actually remember the first one so I can’t give you a comment on that,” Howe said of Arsenal’s spot-kick claims.

Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe’s side remain third (Adam Davy/PA)

“The handball? If it was the other way around, I would be shouting for it. Probably not with the belief that it should be given because I think the distance is too tight. I don’t think Jacob’s arm is aloft, I think it’s by his side, so for me that shouldn’t be a penalty.

“Mikel’s a top manager, I think he’s done an incredible job here and there were no issues between us.”

On the performance, Howe added: “I’m very pleased with our defensive effort today, very resilient.

“Arsenal are a top team, very good players, a very good way of playing, so we knew we had to be at our very best.”

