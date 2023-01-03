Frank Lampard confident he can turn things around at Everton after Brighton loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frank Lampard confident he can turn things around at Everton after Brighton loss

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 11:30 pm Updated: January 3, 2023, 11:34 pm
Frank Lampard’s side lost again (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard’s side lost again (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists he does not fear for his future after an insipid 4-1 defeat to Brighton saw Goodison Park turn on his players and the club’s board.

A catastrophic seven-minute spell at the start of the second half in which they conceded three soft goals to Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Pascal Gross to add to Kaoru Mitoma’s early first-half strike did the damage but their performance up to that point had only been delaying the inevitable.

Demarai Gray’s added-time penalty consolation merely prompted yet more chants of ‘sack the board’.

Lampard, who did not emerge from the dressing room area for his media interviews until more than 45 minutes after the final whistle, was asked whether he feared for his job after just one win and seven defeats in the last 10 Premier League matches.

A flare on the pitch at Goodison Park
Everton are hovering above the Premier League relegation zone (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Since I’ve been here we’ve been in this situation of fighting relegation,” he said.

“It’s not a case of fear, I can’t control the talk or the decision when you are around this area of the table. When you lose a game like this I absolutely understand any reaction.

“I am very confident in myself and will work to turn it around. The only concern you can have is the work you do the next day. I arrived in a relegation battle and you have to focus on going again.”

On his players being booed, he added: “It’s difficult, you have to understand human nature at that time. It is what it is.”

Owner Farhad Moshiri has sacked five managers in almost seven years since becoming the majority shareholder and Lampard now has a win ratio lower than the man he replaced, the hugely unpopular Rafael Benitez, as he approaches his first-year anniversary at the end of the month.

To compound a miserable night Nathan Patterson left Goodison on crutches with his right knee in a brace and Lampard confirmed the defender had sustained a medial ligament injury.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi has guided the Seagulls to eighth in the league having taken over from Graham Potter in September and his side were organised and effective – everything Everton were not.

“We have to improve. We have to ask ourselves for more. In the second half it was a different quality of play, the second half was amazing,” he said.

“We played with more energy to score more goals and I’m sad only for the Everton goal. Our improvement is to find the right mentality.

“We can’t concede the goal of Everton in that moment. The goal changed nothing today but it can change in the end of the season for example.”

3

